Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Button: F1 needs Hamilton to have a more challenging teammate

shares
comments
Button: F1 needs Hamilton to have a more challenging teammate
By:
Co-author: James Newbold

Jenson Button believes Formula 1 needs Lewis Hamilton to be paired with a more challenging teammate at Mercedes before he will stop winning world championships.

Hamilton can clinch a record-equalling seventh F1 drivers’ title in Turkey this weekend, having dominated the 2020 season with nine wins in 13 races.

Teammate Valtteri Bottas is the only driver who can still beat Hamilton to the title, but saw his hopes of a maiden championship fade through the season, scoring just two wins.

2009 F1 world champion Button is one of only two drivers to have beaten Hamilton as a teammate across the course of a season. The duo spent three seasons together at McLaren from 2010 to 2012, with Button beating Hamilton in the standings in 2011.

Button felt it was hard to say where Hamilton stood among F1’s greats due to the difficulty in comparing eras, but doubted his tally of wins or championships would stop growing unless he faces a sterner challenge at Mercedes.

“Comparing records is a tricky one,” Button told Motorsport.com. “We all like a number and we all like to beat a number, but it’s really difficult to compare.

“All you can say is he’s done the best job he can and the team have done a fantastic job, they’ve not been beaten in the hybrid era and Lewis has won all but one championship with them.

“I don’t see that changing either. It’s going to continue until he stops, or until he gets a teammate that can actually challenge him.

“He’s definitely learned from his teammates, and he’s definitely a more rounded driver than when we were teammates. But if he had a teammate like Max [Verstappen], we would see a different driver from Lewis.

“He needs to have that challenge, otherwise he’ll just keep doing the same thing and he’s going to keep winning the championship.

“He needs somebody that’s going to challenge him and Mercedes. You can’t blame them because it’s easier if they’ve got one guy who is quicker than the other.

“I know Valtteri gets close in qualifying and sometimes outqualifies him, but race pace compared to Lewis this year, he’s nowhere near him.”

Read Also:

Bottas joined Mercedes in 2017 following Nico Rosberg’s sudden retirement, and is contracted with the team until the end of next year.

George Russell and Esteban Ocon are both members of Mercedes’ young driver programme, and have been linked with Bottas’s seat in the future.

But Button felt only Verstappen, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo were currently capable of taking the challenge to Hamilton as team-mates at Mercedes.

“I don’t think George is ready to be up against Lewis yet, there aren’t many drivers that are,” Button said.

“Max, Charles and Daniel Ricciardo - that’s it I reckon, those are the guys that are ready to challenge Lewis.

“I’d love to see Danny Ric up against Lewis, because I think he would mentally hurt Lewis a lot.

“He would be quick and he would laugh everything off, he would be so relaxed, so down to earth, he’s a proper character and I know that most drivers would find that difficult."

Related video

Kvyat vows to "keep pushing" despite worries on F1 future

Previous article

Kvyat vows to "keep pushing" despite worries on F1 future
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Valtteri Bottas , Lewis Hamilton , Jenson Button
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post

Quartararo wants to use 2019 Yamaha in next MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo wants to use 2019 Yamaha in next MotoGP season

Tuner Eddie Guarnaccia added to JEGS braintrust
NHRA NHRA / News

Tuner Eddie Guarnaccia added to JEGS braintrust

Rossi: 2021 MotoGP engine freeze "no excuse" for Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: 2021 MotoGP engine freeze "no excuse" for Yamaha

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years

Hendrick lets slip plan for Elliott, Johnson to race the Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Hendrick lets slip plan for Elliott, Johnson to race the Rolex 24

Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues

What's new for Formula 1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

What's new for Formula 1 2021

Latest news

Button: F1 needs Hamilton to have a more challenging teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Button: F1 needs Hamilton to have a more challenging teammate

Kvyat vows to "keep pushing" despite worries on F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat vows to "keep pushing" despite worries on F1 future

Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues

What's new for Formula 1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

What's new for Formula 1 2021

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post

2
MotoGP

Quartararo wants to use 2019 Yamaha in next MotoGP season

3h
3
NHRA

Tuner Eddie Guarnaccia added to JEGS braintrust

4
MotoGP

Rossi: 2021 MotoGP engine freeze "no excuse" for Yamaha

5
MotoGP

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years

Latest news

Button: F1 needs Hamilton to have a more challenging teammate
Formula 1

Button: F1 needs Hamilton to have a more challenging teammate

Kvyat vows to "keep pushing" despite worries on F1 future
Formula 1

Kvyat vows to "keep pushing" despite worries on F1 future

Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues
Formula 1

Wolff sought Prost’s advice to avoid Senna-like rivalry issues

What's new for Formula 1 2021
Formula 1

What's new for Formula 1 2021

Why Istanbul could produce another slippery challenge for F1
Formula 1

Why Istanbul could produce another slippery challenge for F1

Latest videos

The Awesome Race Circuits F1 Drivers Want On The Calendar 05:40
Formula 1

The Awesome Race Circuits F1 Drivers Want On The Calendar

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP greatest moments 03:09
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP greatest moments

My Job in 60 Seconds | Ryan – Composite Paint Technician 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | Ryan – Composite Paint Technician

Can Lance Stroll Turn His Season Around? 05:40
Formula 1

Can Lance Stroll Turn His Season Around?

Undercuts, Overcuts & Debris | 2020 Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief 08:33
Formula 1

Undercuts, Overcuts & Debris | 2020 Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.