Subscribe
Previous / The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point Next / Mercedes: Strong F1 start even more important in 2024 before new rules focus
Formula 1 News

Button on Qatar F1 heat issues: “Until drivers speak up, they won’t change it”

Jenson Button says Formula 1’s drivers need to “speak up” if they want changes to avoid a repeat of heat exhaustion issues seen at the Qatar Grand Prix in future. 

Charles Bradley
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

The FIA has vowed to evaluate the ways that extreme temperature and humidity meant that drivers had to take themselves to the physical limit in Qatar. 

The excessive heat and flat-out nature of the tyre stint-limited race at Losail left drivers facing one of the biggest challenges of their careers, which some described as “hell” and “torture”.  

Logan Sargeant had to retire with heatstroke, Esteban Ocon was sick in his helmet and Lance Stroll said he passed out several times.  

The FIA stated: “While being elite athletes, they should not be expected to compete under conditions that could jeopardise their health or safety.” 

Button wasn’t in Qatar in person but believes that the high-G nature of the track also played a part in the problems that drivers faced. 

“I didn’t feel how hot it was, but one of the bigger problems with Qatar is that these guys are at high G all around the track,” he said. “The heat… I mean, we’ve had a lot of hot races in the past.  

“But I think the biggest issue is for them that their bodies were at such high lateral G, for so long, that you can’t breathe. They’re not able to get the oxygen into the blood, so that’s the biggest issue.” 

Jenson Button

Jenson Button

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Speaking to reporters at the Petit Le Mans sportscar event, when asked what he thought could be done from the car standpoint to regulate the temperature of drivers in the cockpit, Button replied: “You can’t do anything, apart from air conditioning, and you’ve never heard of that in an open-cockpit car.  

“IndyCar has a closed kinda cockpit, and it’s clearly hot in those cars, and I know they don’t have power steering, so I know it hurts them too. But then they don’t pull them same G forces as an F1 car pulls [on a road course]. 

“When I raced NASCAR in Austin, I almost stopped in the race. I said to the team, ‘I can’t do this anymore’ – I was just so hot. So different cars have different issues with heat. 

“Until drivers speak up, they won’t change it. 

“I remember racing F1 in Malaysia, when my water bottle broke, I had big issues in the race. You start shivering and then you lose your vision.  

“Then it gets dangerous, so I’ve felt how bad it can be.” 

shares
comments

Related video

The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point

Mercedes: Strong F1 start even more important in 2024 before new rules focus
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Petit Le Mans IMSA: MSR wins, Cadillac scoops title after Acura clash

Petit Le Mans IMSA: MSR wins, Cadillac scoops title after Acura clash

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Petit Le Mans IMSA: MSR wins, Cadillac scoops title after Acura clash Petit Le Mans IMSA: MSR wins, Cadillac scoops title after Acura clash

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Porsche leads at one-quarter distance

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Porsche leads at one-quarter distance

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Porsche leads at one-quarter distance Petit Le Mans IMSA: Porsche leads at one-quarter distance

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

COVID crisis a warning over 11th F1 team approval, says Steiner

COVID crisis a warning over 11th F1 team approval, says Steiner

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

COVID crisis a warning over 11th F1 team approval, says Steiner COVID crisis a warning over 11th F1 team approval, says Steiner

Rins' first Sunday MotoGP finish since America "like a podium" in Indonesia

Rins' first Sunday MotoGP finish since America "like a podium" in Indonesia

MGP MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Rins' first Sunday MotoGP finish since America "like a podium" in Indonesia Rins' first Sunday MotoGP finish since America "like a podium" in Indonesia

Aston Martin wants to "prove" F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll

Aston Martin wants to "prove" F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Aston Martin wants to "prove" F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll Aston Martin wants to "prove" F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll

Porsche retains Wehrlein and Da Costa to complete 2024 Formula E field

Porsche retains Wehrlein and Da Costa to complete 2024 Formula E field

FE Formula E

Porsche retains Wehrlein and Da Costa to complete 2024 Formula E field Porsche retains Wehrlein and Da Costa to complete 2024 Formula E field

The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point

The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Jonathan Noble

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities

How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid

How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid

How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023

How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023 How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe