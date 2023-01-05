Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Honda is logical choice for Cadillac's F1 entry with Andretti Next / Rossi hopes Gasly grows as "technical leader" with Alpine F1 team
Formula 1 Analysis

Will Cadillac tie-up ease F1's resistance to Andretti's plans?

The announcement of Andretti and Cadillac’s plan to team up and enter Formula 1 serves as latest sign of the series’ boom in the United States.

Luke Smith
By:
Will Cadillac tie-up ease F1's resistance to Andretti's plans?
Listen to this article

Promising an “all-American team” complete with an American driver, the news on Thursday was largely met with enthusiasm from fans eager to see an expansion of the grid.

Yet F1’s response was lukewarm at best. Its statement made zero mention of either Andretti or Cadillac, and served a reminder that any new entry requires its approval, not just that of the FIA.

There is a lengthy process with plenty of hurdles to be overcome for any new team to join the grid. Andretti Global has largely faced resistance to its aspirations thus far, particularly from other teams that are uneasy about taking a smaller slice of the revenues moving forward. The feeling was unless it was a big name - really big - then a new team wasn’t a must-have.

But now we know Andretti has the support of General Motors, the largest automaker in the United States, for its F1 entry plans, will that change the tune of the paddock?

GM's Renaissance Center in Detroit

GM's Renaissance Center in Detroit

Photo by: General Motors

General Motors has been taking steps forward with its racing interests in recent years. While it has been a mainstay on the American racing scene through IndyCar and IMSA, the decision to enter its new LMDh Cadillac to the FIA World Endurance Championship pointed to its desire to reach further afield.

So where better to go next than F1? Mark Reuss, the president of General Motors, said there were various reasons why it had been “pretty tough” to consider a move into F1 in the past. Under Barack Obama’s administration, the US government had to provide GM with a bailout to keep it afloat. But things have now changed: revenues hit a new record of $41.9 billion in Q3 2022, pointing to the strength of the group.

Reuss said the involvement of Michael Andretti was “really, really important” to GM’s F1 interest, helping accelerate talks to the point that Tuesday’s announcement could be made.

While the team may go by Andretti Cadillac Racing, it’s important to note that the power unit will not be made in-house by GM to begin with. Both Andretti and Reuss remained tight-lipped on plans but indicated the team will work with a partner to begin with as “more of a collaboration”, to quote Andretti.

Andretti Cadillac logo

Andretti Cadillac logo

Photo by: Andretti Autosport

So while F1 could be set to get the Cadillac name, it wouldn’t be getting a GM-built engine. It would be similar to the ways in which Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin currently race in F1. The former is a title sponsor, essentially, with some technical crossover; the latter is a works team by virtue of a shared owner with the car manufacturer, and still has a Mercedes engine.

But there was an indication this could change in the future. Reuss was clear the partnership “goes beyond the Cadillac livery” and that Andretti would have full access to all of GM’s racing facilities.

“GM’s vast engineering resource will bring proven success and valuable contributions to this partnership,” said Reuss. “This includes all the talent and capabilities of GM Racing staff and facilities in Michigan, at the Warren Tech Centre, and in North Carolina, as well as the expertise of our engineers and designers like combustion, battery technology, turbocharging, vehicle integration - the list goes on and on.” If desired, there would be the scope to take things in-house in more areas and truly make it an all-American team.

It is a big sign that shows GM is serious about F1. Alfa Romeo’s CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, told Motorsport.com in an interview over the summer he thought he had “the best return on investment on earth” through the partnership with Sauber, getting the marketing pull of F1 without the cost of a works operation. GM’s plan with Andretti, as Reuss said, would go deeper than that through a technical partnership aimed at taking the team to the top.

Before this announcement, the prospect of adding Andretti to the grid did not seem like the kind of thing that would have got F1 shareholders’ hearts racing. Sure, another team is good for the sport in the sense of having two more cars, two more drivers and, as a consequence, more on-track action. But it already has an American team in Haas, and if it raced with an existing manufacturer, that wouldn’t bring anything new either.

Yet the presence of GM through Cadillac may change things. F1 wants to be the series that has all of the world’s biggest car makers clamouring to get involved. Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault and Honda are there, the last-named looking at getting fully back in the game after its soft exit at the end of 2021 that maintained its technical ties to Red Bull. Audi is coming in 2026. Porsche is still knocking at the door. To add GM, with all its financial might and presence, especially in the United States, would seem like a good thing for F1.

And while Cadillac might not be the kind of car maker that has you immediately thinking of speed or luxury, GM is clear it wants to shift that perception. “As we expand Cadillac into a global brand, into places where we either haven't been in a long time or have never been, [F1] offers exposure for Cadillac and the brand as it grows,” Reuss said. After all, F1 is perhaps the best marketing tool out there for car makers.

Mark Reuss, GM President

Mark Reuss, GM President

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

There are still plenty of hurdles facing Andretti and Cadillac to make this happen, the biggest being support from F1 and the 10 teams. For all of the enthusiasm Ben Sulayem may have shown about the plans, this is not a decision for the FIA to take alone. We know that McLaren and Alpine are supportive of what Andretti wants to do, believing the presence of another team will grow F1’s revenues enough to make up for the 10% hit everyone will take.

Now with GM on board, the other eight teams may have a harder time when it comes to airing their concerns. But their support is still going to be essential in making this project happen.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Honda is logical choice for Cadillac's F1 entry with Andretti
Previous article

Honda is logical choice for Cadillac's F1 entry with Andretti
Next article

Rossi hopes Gasly grows as "technical leader" with Alpine F1 team

Rossi hopes Gasly grows as "technical leader" with Alpine F1 team
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
McLaren sets launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car
Formula 1

McLaren sets launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car

Steiner: Magnussen is "mentally a lot stronger" than before in F1
Formula 1

Steiner: Magnussen is "mentally a lot stronger" than before in F1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Prime
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Complexity of LMDh cars prompted WTR-Andretti IMSA tie-up
IMSA

Complexity of LMDh cars prompted WTR-Andretti IMSA tie-up

Wayne Taylor Racing partners with Andretti Autosport in IMSA
IMSA

Wayne Taylor Racing partners with Andretti Autosport in IMSA

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Rast impressed by "high professional level" of McLaren FE squad
Formula E Formula E

Rast impressed by "high professional level" of McLaren FE squad

New McLaren recruit Rene Rast was impressed by the "high professional level" at the Formula E team, and says he understands its previous success as a Mercedes works squad.

Stewart-Haas Racing adds familiar faces to 2023 crew chief lineup
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Stewart-Haas Racing adds familiar faces to 2023 crew chief lineup

Stewart-Haas Racing has added a pair of new crew chiefs to its NASCAR teams this season and both are familiar faces.

McLaren sets launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren sets launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car

McLaren has become the latest team to confirm the launch date for its 2023 Formula 1 car, announcing its plans on Friday.

Steiner: Magnussen is "mentally a lot stronger" than before in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Magnussen is "mentally a lot stronger" than before in F1

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner believes Kevin Magnussen is “mentally a lot stronger” than during his previous stint in Formula 1 after making his comeback last year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Prime

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?

Formula 1
7 h
Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Prime

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2023
Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Prime

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook

Formula 1
Jan 4, 2023
The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider Prime

The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider

Grid penalties for changing Formula 1 engines and power unit elements has become part of a team's strategic toolbox, which the rules never intended. PAT SYMONDS considers whether F1 should be looking at an alternative

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential Prime

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential

Was Sebastian Vettel born a winner or did Red Bull make him one? And at what point did the cheeky young rascal who loved quoting Monty Python become a ruthless force willing to win at all costs – even if that meant disobeying team orders? MATT YOUSON has spoken to the people who have been with him since the start…

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2022
How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break Prime

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

Nyck de Vries had almost given up on his dream of racing in Formula 1 when he got the call-up to stand in for Alex Albon at this year’s Italian Grand Prix, as he explains to OLEG KARPOV. But how pivotal was that in getting him a full-time ride with AlphaTauri next season?

Formula 1
Dec 27, 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.