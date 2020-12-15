Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ilott confirmed as Ferrari’s 2021 F1 test driver

shares
comments
Ilott confirmed as Ferrari’s 2021 F1 test driver
By:

FIA Formula 2 star Callum Ilott has been confirmed as Ferrari’s F1 test driver next season, just weeks after falling short to Mick Schumacher in the title race.

Ilott, 22, finished second in this year’s F2 points to Schumacher, who graduates to F1 as a race driver with Haas F1 in 2021.

Ilott scored five pole positions and three wins with the UNI-Virtuosi team this season. He has been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy since 2017, and was previously a Red Bull Junior driver, but was dropped from its programme after the 2015 season.

“I am very pleased to be joining Scuderia Ferrari as its test driver from next year,” said Illott.

“I look forward to contributing to the work the team does on and off track, and to all of the new things I can learn by taking on this exciting new challenge. I will give my all to do a good job and gain as much experience as possible to continue making progress as a driver.

“I would like to thank the Ferrari Driver Academy and Scuderia Ferrari for this great opportunity and their support. It has been an honour to be part of their programme for the past three years and I am pleased to continue our journey together.”

Read Also:

He has previously tested F1 machinery for Alfa Romeo at Barcelona in 2019, where he crashed, but plans for him to drive in free practice for Haas at the Nurburgring was cancelled due to bad weather conditions.

He then drove a 2018-spec Ferrari at Fiorano in September with fellow academy members Schumacher and Robert Shwartzman, and was back in the Alfa in today's young driver test in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this week he confirmed he would not be returning to F2 in 2021, saying “I only missed out [on the title] by 14 points.

“I could always give reasons why, but I don't want to give excuses. I feel like if you are in the top three or top two, you shouldn’t have to prove yourself again.”

A costly spin in the second of the four Silverstone races while well placed led to a non-finish, while contact in the Mugello feature and Bahrain sprint races allowed Schumacher to stretch his F2 points advantage.

An enforced pitstop for the Prema driver in the Sakhir finale presented an opportunity for Ilott to mount an attack on the top-two place he needed to overhaul his rival in the championship, but the UNI-Virtuosi driver's overworked tyres meant he was powerless to avoid slipping back to an eventual 10th as a relieved Schumacher claimed the title in 18th.

Sir Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital, says family

Previous article

Sir Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital, says family

Next article

Mazepin loses court battle over failed attempt to buy Force India

Mazepin loses court battle over failed attempt to buy Force India
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Callum Ilott
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault

Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi

Ilott confirmed as Ferrari’s 2021 F1 test driver
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ilott confirmed as Ferrari’s 2021 F1 test driver

Reynolds joins TCR, S5000 TV line-up
TCR Australia TCR Australia / Breaking news

Reynolds joins TCR, S5000 TV line-up

Why there’s little new about Toyota’s ‘new’ Super GT team
Super GT Super GT / Interview

Why there’s little new about Toyota’s ‘new’ Super GT team

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: Darrell Gwynn
NHRA NHRA / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: Darrell Gwynn

Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing

Watkins Glen: Tony Stewart race report
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Watkins Glen: Tony Stewart race report

Latest news

Mazepin loses court battle over failed attempt to buy Force India
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin loses court battle over failed attempt to buy Force India

Ilott confirmed as Ferrari’s 2021 F1 test driver
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ilott confirmed as Ferrari’s 2021 F1 test driver

Sir Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital, says family
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sir Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital, says family

Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault

4h
2
Formula 1

Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi

2h
3
Formula 1

Ilott confirmed as Ferrari’s 2021 F1 test driver

1h
4
TCR Australia

Reynolds joins TCR, S5000 TV line-up

15h
5
Super GT

Why there’s little new about Toyota’s ‘new’ Super GT team

Latest news

Mazepin loses court battle over failed attempt to buy Force India
Formula 1

Mazepin loses court battle over failed attempt to buy Force India

Ilott confirmed as Ferrari’s 2021 F1 test driver
Formula 1

Ilott confirmed as Ferrari’s 2021 F1 test driver

Sir Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital, says family
Formula 1

Sir Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital, says family

Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation
Formula 1

Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation

Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1

Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos 02:15
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos

Formula 1: Emerson Fittipaldi wins the Spanish Grand Prix 02:27
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Formula 1: Emerson Fittipaldi wins the Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1: Jack Brabham wins his first World Title 00:21
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Formula 1: Jack Brabham wins his first World Title

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Dec 12, 2020

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained 08:53
Formula 1
Dec 11, 2020

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.