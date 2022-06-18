Tickets Subscribe
Canadian GP: More F1 technical developments from Montreal

Join us as we delve into the new and interesting technical features on display up and down the pitlane as teams prepare for the Canadian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75 front detail

Ferrari F1-75 front detail

A look at the packaging at the front end of the Ferrari F1-75, including steering assembly, brake master cylinders and some of the inboard suspension elements.

Ferrari F1-75 nose detail

Ferrari F1-75 nose detail

A look under the vanity panel on the F1-75’s nose reveals the inner body which sits on the second wing element meaning, should it choose to, Ferrari could opt to alter its nose and front wing interaction.

Mercedes W13 bargeboard detail

Mercedes W13 bargeboard detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes ran an experimental floor with a sizable cutout just aft of the underfloor fences section to help release the airflow and improve load across the floor.

Mercedes W13 detail

Mercedes W13 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This view of that cutout from the front shows how it intersects with the floor and edge wing too.

Mercedes W13 nose and front wing detail

Mercedes W13 nose and front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The W13’s upper flap of the front wing has been trimmed down to reduce load and balance it front-to-rear with the lower downforce rear wing (you can see where the trailing edge has been cut back around the Petronas sponsorship logo).

Alpine A522 front wing detail

Alpine A522 front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alpine ran with a kiel probe array attached to the front wing during FP1 as the team looked to gather data on the airflow as it makes its way past the assembly to improve tool correlation and improve performance in the races to come.

Alpine A522 front wing detail

Alpine A522 front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another angle showing where the kiel probe array was mounted behind the Alpine A522’s front wing.

Red Bull Racing RB18 caliper detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 caliper detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull has coated the surfaces of both the brake calipers and the brake disc shroud to help regulate temperatures more effectively.

Red Bull Racing RB18 caliper detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 caliper detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

For comparison, here’s the previous untreated arrangement used on the RB18.

Mercedes W13 detail

Mercedes W13 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The steering wheel used by George Russell this season is similar in layout, at the rear, to what Lewis Hamilton has used for several years now, with a single wishbone-style clutch paddle layout which incorporates a finger socket to help modulate the clutch.

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Rear view of the Red Bull RB18 shows that the team will once again look at running with just the lower of the two beam wing elements in Canada.

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing

Photo by: Uncredited

Aston Martin has a revised upper flap design for the rear wing this weekend, with the camber adjusted on the central section of the wing bringing it further forward relative to the outer section (red arrow).

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing side view

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing side view

Photo by: Uncredited

This side view of the Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing gives an alternative perspective that might make it easier to understand how the wing is cambered from a side projection.

McLaren MCL36 floor stay mounting comparison

McLaren MCL36 floor stay mounting comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

McLaren has altered the position and length of the floor stay in Canada, having first run a stay at the Miami Grand Prix (the old mounting position is arrowed).

Mercedes W13 bargeboard detail

Mercedes W13 bargeboard detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A closeup of the extra metal stay that Mercedes has added in the central section of the car in Canada. This is permissible following the introduction of a new technical directive from the FIA that allows a third stay to be used on either side of the car to help reduce porpoising (teams have been able to use one near the gearbox for years and a second one became permissible before the season got underway).

Ferrari F1-75 rear detail

Ferrari F1-75 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A closeup of the Ferrari F1-75’s rear wing assembly, which is a higher downforce configuration than the one used in Baku.

Ferrari F1-75 rear detail

Ferrari F1-75 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

From the side view we can see how Ferrari have prepared and manufactured the wing so the specifications can be mixed and matched to save costs (see the shut lines just above the beam wing and connecting straps between the two sections).

Haas VF-22 front brake

Haas VF-22 front brake

Haas has opted for a conventional arrangement under their brake drum, with no enclosure circling the brake disc.

Alfa Romeo C42 front brake

Alfa Romeo C42 front brake

The front brake duct fence and inlet design of the Alfa Romeo C42, note how the upper and lower sections have wirework to help prevent debris from collecting around the inlet.

William FW44 front brake

William FW44 front brake

The Williams FW44’s front brake duct internal arrangement has the disc surrounded, while an additional cover acts like a hood.

Aston Martin AMR22 front brake

Aston Martin AMR22 front brake

The Aston Martin AMR22’s front brake caliper is mounted at the front in the 3 o’clock position and features apertures in the cooling shroud to allow airflow from the disc a route through.

Aston Martin AMR22 rear brake

Aston Martin AMR22 rear brake

Moving to the rear of the AMR22 and we’re treated to a shot of the brake assembly without the drum attached, enabling us to see how it feeds cool air to the disc and caliper.

Aston Martin AMR22 front wing end plate

Aston Martin AMR22 front wing end plate

A closeup of the Aston Martin AMR22’s front wing endplate which neatly shows how different the chord length of each of the flaps are where they join with it.

Aston Martin AMR22 engine

Aston Martin AMR22 engine

Under the covers of the AMR22 as the car is prepared for action – we’re able to see the power unit installation.

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing

The spoon-shaped rear wing selection from Ferrari as the car is prepared is its medium downforce option.

Mercedes W13 detail

Mercedes W13 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A closeup of the fin mounted on the edge of the Mercedes W13’s cockpit, which helps realign the airflow passing downstream.

Williams FW44

Williams FW44

Photo by: Francois Trembley / Motorsport Images

The Williams FW44 readied for action and waiting on the stands.

