Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Leclerc hit with 10-place F1 grid penalty for Canadian GP Next / Verstappen: Wrong for FIA to change F1 rules mid-season over porpoising
Formula 1 / Canadian GP Special feature

Canadian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Montreal

Join us as we delve into the new and interesting technical features on display up and down the pitlane as teams prepare for the Canadian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Canadian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Montreal
Listen to this article
Alpine A522 rear detail

Alpine A522 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the Alpine A522’s rear end and, notably, the new beam wing arrangement that was introduced in Baku. Following the example of Red Bull, Alpine has now stacked the elements, while another small but interesting detail is how the endplate flares in the lowermost section. Also note it still uses the small vortex generators on the diffuser’s central transition kickline as many teams used in the previous era.

Alpine A522 rear wing

Alpine A522 rear wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear wing assembly of the Alpine A522 – note the camber on the uppermost beam wing element from this angle too. A small teardrop-shaped blemish is a nice little detail on the DRS actuator pod too.

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail bottom

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail bottom

Under the Red Bull RB18’s chassis we’re able to see the bib wing and the design of the strakes and forward portion of the underfloor tunnels.

Red Bull Racing R18 front detail

Red Bull Racing R18 front detail

Another shot of the Red Bull RB18’s underfloor but, given the angle, we’re able to see how the strakes and body geometry will have an influence over the airflow.

Red Bull Racing R18 front brake

Red Bull Racing R18 front brake

A closeup of the Red Bull RB18’s front brake duct with the drum attached and plenty of Aluminium (surely Aluminum if we’re in Canada? – Ed) tape applied.

Red Bull Racing R18 front brake

Red Bull Racing R18 front brake

A look at the RB18’s brake duct from the other side shows us the inlet and outlet in use, both of which must now be on the inboard side of the duct.

Red Bull Racing RB18 airbox

Red Bull Racing RB18 airbox

Keeping it cool in the Red Bull garage, as a bespoke blower is inserted into the RB18’s airbox. Dry ice can be added, if necessary, into the two chambers on the sides of the main pipework.

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear wing

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear wing

The Red Bull RB18 with a spoon-shaped rear wing mounted on the car, note the Gurney flap on the trailing edge of the upper flap, which may be trimmed or discarded to help balance the car.

Mercedes W13 rear wing

Mercedes W13 rear wing

Mercedes W13 with the low downforce rear wing mounted on the car, as used in Miami and Azerbaijan.

Mercedes W13 front wing detail

Mercedes W13 front wing detail

A closeup of the W13’s front wing, note the flap supports which are carbon, whereas usually you’d expect to see them in metal.

Ferrari F1-75 floor

Ferrari F1-75 floor

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A closeup of the rear portion of the Ferrari F1-75’s floor, which shows how the tunnel section raises up to create a sidewall and leaves the outer edge of the floor at a lower point. The F1-75’s floor also has a cutout which exposes the tongue-like edge wing.

Ferrari F1-75 front brake

Ferrari F1-75 front brake

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari’s front brake assembly without the drum in place exposes some of the internal details, such as how the airflow is channeled from the inlet to the brake components.

Ferrari F1-75 rear

Ferrari F1-75 rear

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the Ferrari F1-75 from behind, with its step-like cutouts in the lower trailing edge of the brake duct winglets, very narrow central transition in the diffuser and note the inward curvature of the diffuser in the upper corners.

Aston Martin AMR22 nose cone

Aston Martin AMR22 nose cone

Photo by: Francois Trembley / Motorsport Images

A closeup of the Aston Martin AMR22’s nose with the movable section of the front wings upper flap elements yet to be attached.

Mercedes W13 garage

Mercedes W13 garage

Photo by: Francois Trembley / Motorsport Images

The Mercedes W13’s front brake assembly without the drum attached reveals the pipework used to carry cool air to the caliper which is mounted between 6 and 9 O’clock.

Mercedes W13 garage

Mercedes W13 garage

Photo by: Francois Trembley / Motorsport Images

The W13’s brake duct’s end fence and deflectors, along with a view of the inlet, which has mesh within one of the segments to prevent debris from collecting.

AlphaTauri AT03 front brake

AlphaTauri AT03 front brake

The AlphaTauri AT03’s front brake duct assembly – note the size of the inlet, with its various channels, guarded by wirework on some of them. The snorkel-like section continues to the rear of the assembly where the heat generated from within is evacuated.

AlphaTauri AT03 front brake

AlphaTauri AT03 front brake

The AlphaTauri AT03’s front brake duct assembly from another angle, showing the internal pipework that feeds cool air to the brake components.

AlphaTauri AT03 rear brake

AlphaTauri AT03 rear brake

Moving around to the rear, where we get a similar view of the AT03’s rear brake assembly without the drum in situ.

AlphaTauri AT03 rear wing

AlphaTauri AT03 rear wing

Rearward further still, we get a good view of the AT03’s rear wing, which as you’d expect is on the lower end of the downforce scale for Montreal.

Haas VF-22 rear wing

Haas VF-22 rear wing

Compare that with the spoon-shaped rear wing mounted on the Haas VF-22.

Alfa Romeo C42 front brake

Alfa Romeo C42 front brake

A look at the internal makeup of the Alfa Romeo C42’s front brake assembly without the drum mounted. Alfa has, like other teams, opted for an internal enclosure for the brake discs this season.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc hit with 10-place F1 grid penalty for Canadian GP
Previous article

Leclerc hit with 10-place F1 grid penalty for Canadian GP
Next article

Verstappen: Wrong for FIA to change F1 rules mid-season over porpoising

Verstappen: Wrong for FIA to change F1 rules mid-season over porpoising
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Canadian GP: More F1 technical developments from Montreal Canadian GP
Formula 1

Canadian GP: More F1 technical developments from Montreal

Canadian GP: New F1 rear wing designs revealed in Montreal Canadian GP
Formula 1

Canadian GP: New F1 rear wing designs revealed in Montreal

How F1 teams combatted porpoising and unleashed performance
Formula 1

How F1 teams combatted porpoising and unleashed performance

Latest news

Live: Follow Canadian GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Canadian GP qualifying as it happens

Canadian GP: Alonso quickest from Gasly, Vettel in wet FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Canadian GP: Alonso quickest from Gasly, Vettel in wet FP3

Leclerc to start Canadian GP from back of the grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc to start Canadian GP from back of the grid

Mercedes to remove second floor stay amid F1 protest threat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes to remove second floor stay amid F1 protest threat

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost Prime

How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost

Former Mercedes powertrains boss Andy Cowell used to say “it all starts with the bonfire”. PAT SYMONDS explains how clever ignition technology delivered a massive advantage

Formula 1
6 h
The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada Prime

The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada

Max Verstappen headed both Canadian Grand Prix practice sessions, as Charles Leclerc faces a 10-place grid penalty after his Baku blowout. Although those signs point to Red Bull dominating the Formula 1 proceedings in Montreal, Ferrari can bring itself into play if it can deliver on the promise of its long runs.

Formula 1
10 h
Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at Prime

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at

With the considerable levels of bouncing experienced at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, drivers have called for changes to ease the stress on their backs. But equally, the Formula 1 teams with cars less susceptible to it are unlikely to accept any differences in the rules, feeling it punishes those who got the 2022 regs right. Both sides to the argument have merit - and the FIA must find a middle ground

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2022
Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Prime

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

OPINION: After clinching pole in Baku, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended the first third of Formula 1 2022 with six poles to one each for his Red Bull rivals. But this doesn’t reflect important traits differentiating the season’s leading cars – here’s why.

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2022
Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Prime

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Charles Leclerc's second engine problem in three races meant Max Verstappen had a free run to claim his fifth win of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whether Leclerc would have been able to repel the Red Bull driver's charge on much older tyres is a question we'll never know the answer to. However, there are some clues from the in-race data that we can infer from

Formula 1
Jun 14, 2022
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 has never had a repeat winner at Baku, and that trend continued this year as Max Verstappen avenged his 2021 tyre blowout to lead a Red Bull 1-2. Here's Motorsport.com's take on the weekend's best performers

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset Prime

How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset

Ferrari wasn't expected to be capable of challenging Red Bull on the streets of Baku, but Charles Leclerc took pole for the second year in a row and had assumed the lead when his engine expired. That left Max Verstappen and Red Bull doubly grateful as not only were its blushes spared, but it came away with a 1-2 and extended advantages in both championship standings

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.