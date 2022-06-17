Canadian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Montreal

Listen to this article

Alpine A522 rear detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the Alpine A522’s rear end and, notably, the new beam wing arrangement that was introduced in Baku. Following the example of Red Bull, Alpine has now stacked the elements, while another small but interesting detail is how the endplate flares in the lowermost section. Also note it still uses the small vortex generators on the diffuser’s central transition kickline as many teams used in the previous era.

Alpine A522 rear wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear wing assembly of the Alpine A522 – note the camber on the uppermost beam wing element from this angle too. A small teardrop-shaped blemish is a nice little detail on the DRS actuator pod too.

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail bottom

Under the Red Bull RB18’s chassis we’re able to see the bib wing and the design of the strakes and forward portion of the underfloor tunnels.

Red Bull Racing R18 front detail

Another shot of the Red Bull RB18’s underfloor but, given the angle, we’re able to see how the strakes and body geometry will have an influence over the airflow.

Red Bull Racing R18 front brake

A closeup of the Red Bull RB18’s front brake duct with the drum attached and plenty of Aluminium (surely Aluminum if we’re in Canada? – Ed) tape applied.

Red Bull Racing R18 front brake

A look at the RB18’s brake duct from the other side shows us the inlet and outlet in use, both of which must now be on the inboard side of the duct.

Red Bull Racing RB18 airbox

Keeping it cool in the Red Bull garage, as a bespoke blower is inserted into the RB18’s airbox. Dry ice can be added, if necessary, into the two chambers on the sides of the main pipework.

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear wing

The Red Bull RB18 with a spoon-shaped rear wing mounted on the car, note the Gurney flap on the trailing edge of the upper flap, which may be trimmed or discarded to help balance the car.

Mercedes W13 rear wing

Mercedes W13 with the low downforce rear wing mounted on the car, as used in Miami and Azerbaijan.

Mercedes W13 front wing detail

A closeup of the W13’s front wing, note the flap supports which are carbon, whereas usually you’d expect to see them in metal.

Ferrari F1-75 floor Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A closeup of the rear portion of the Ferrari F1-75’s floor, which shows how the tunnel section raises up to create a sidewall and leaves the outer edge of the floor at a lower point. The F1-75’s floor also has a cutout which exposes the tongue-like edge wing.

Ferrari F1-75 front brake Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari’s front brake assembly without the drum in place exposes some of the internal details, such as how the airflow is channeled from the inlet to the brake components.

Ferrari F1-75 rear Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the Ferrari F1-75 from behind, with its step-like cutouts in the lower trailing edge of the brake duct winglets, very narrow central transition in the diffuser and note the inward curvature of the diffuser in the upper corners.

Aston Martin AMR22 nose cone Photo by: Francois Trembley / Motorsport Images

A closeup of the Aston Martin AMR22’s nose with the movable section of the front wings upper flap elements yet to be attached.

Mercedes W13 garage Photo by: Francois Trembley / Motorsport Images

The Mercedes W13’s front brake assembly without the drum attached reveals the pipework used to carry cool air to the caliper which is mounted between 6 and 9 O’clock.

Mercedes W13 garage Photo by: Francois Trembley / Motorsport Images

The W13’s brake duct’s end fence and deflectors, along with a view of the inlet, which has mesh within one of the segments to prevent debris from collecting.

AlphaTauri AT03 front brake

The AlphaTauri AT03’s front brake duct assembly – note the size of the inlet, with its various channels, guarded by wirework on some of them. The snorkel-like section continues to the rear of the assembly where the heat generated from within is evacuated.

AlphaTauri AT03 front brake

The AlphaTauri AT03’s front brake duct assembly from another angle, showing the internal pipework that feeds cool air to the brake components.

AlphaTauri AT03 rear brake

Moving around to the rear, where we get a similar view of the AT03’s rear brake assembly without the drum in situ.

AlphaTauri AT03 rear wing

Rearward further still, we get a good view of the AT03’s rear wing, which as you’d expect is on the lower end of the downforce scale for Montreal.

Haas VF-22 rear wing

Compare that with the spoon-shaped rear wing mounted on the Haas VF-22.

Alfa Romeo C42 front brake

A look at the internal makeup of the Alfa Romeo C42’s front brake assembly without the drum mounted. Alfa has, like other teams, opted for an internal enclosure for the brake discs this season.