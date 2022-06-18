Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole Next / Hamilton: “Awesome” Canada F1 qualifying felt like my debut
Formula 1 / Canadian GP Qualifying report

Canadian GP: Verstappen takes F1 pole as Alonso stars

Red Bull's Max Verstappen beat Fernando Alonso to pole position in qualifying for Formula 1's 2022 Canadian Grand Prix, with Carlos Sainz third for Ferrari.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Listen to this article

Rain falling throughout the day in Montreal meant qualifying took place in similar wet conditions to FP3 earlier on Saturday afternoon, which Alonso led.

The Alpine driver stunned Sainz to slot into second with the final timed lap of Q3, where all the drivers were fuelled to run for the whole session to take advantage of the track drying and the tyres being worked into the optimum working range.

Verstappen was untouchable out from, leading from the off in Q3 and he worked the pole benchmark down to a 1m21.299s.

Sainz had looked like he could run Verstappen close after setting the quickest first sector on his final lap, but while he stayed in contention despite losing a fraction in the middle sector, a big slide exiting the final corner meant he dropped enough time for Alonso to get in ahead of his fellow Spaniard a few moments later.

Lewis Hamilton took fourth for Mercedes, which split its strategy late in Q3 by fitting softs to George Russell's car, a decision that backfired when the Briton spun at the opening corners on his first lap on the slicks.

Russell dropped from the leading positions to eighth by the end of Q3, with Haas duo Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher leading in pushing the Briton down by taking fifth and sixth.

Then came Esteban Ocon, while Daniel Ricciardo and Zhou Guanyu rounded out the top 10.

Zhou is one of several drivers to face a post-session investigation for their driving during a slew of off-track moments throughout qualifying or trying to find space in the traffic during the earlier segments.

Q2 began with the drivers split over staying on the full wets used throughout Q1 or switching to the intermediates, with Alonso using that compound the lead the way early on in that segment, just before Sergio Perez caused a red flag going off into the barriers at the Turns 3/4 chicane.

The Red Bull driver was also on the inters, but locked his right front and after snatching the other front brake he slid across the grass and quickly went head on into the barriers.

Although his car did not appear to be massively damaged, Perez took a long time to engage reverse and when he did he was unable to move backwards as his nose was buried in the barriers so was instructed to switch off his engine, with the barriers then needing to be rearranged once his car had been craned away minus its front wing.

When the session restarted after a 12-minute delay, all the remaining drivers headed back on the inters, with a dry line beginning to appear.

Leclerc did not bother to join them as by getting through to Q2 he secured starting ahead of Yuki Tsunoda at the back of the grid thanks to their engine-change grid penalties, but Lando Norris also did not appear at the start of the remaining nine minutes of Q2.

Norris reported an engine issue pre-red flag that confined him to the McLaren garage until there were just two minutes to go as the team tried to find and rectify the issue and, although he did get out for one lap, he was soon ordered to pit again after touring several seconds off the pace.

By not setting a time after the red flag, Norris' banker lap from the start of Q2 left him 14th and behind Perez's best time from before his off, with Leclerc not taking any part in the middle segment and so being knocked out in 15th ahead of his pre-race grid drop.

With three cars in trouble or not on track, only two drivers were at risk of elimination and when Hamilton leapt up the order with his final lap, the pressure was on Alex Albon, Valtteri Bottas and Ocon.

The first two named set personal bests with Bottas ahead, but Ocon's improvement with the last lap in Q2, which Verstappen topped, knocked out the Finn.

As in Q3 and Q2, all the drivers generally ran throughout the opening segment as the times improved by around six seconds as they blew the water away from the racing line, other than big puddles of standing water at the apexes of the first two corners and the exit of the hairpin late in the lap, with Verstappen ending up on top.

Pierre Gasly was eliminated in 16th, with AlphaTauri reporting that he was suffering from a brake problem on this left front wheel, which possibly contributed to his off late in Q1 across the Turns 9/10 chicane.

Gasly only briefly went off track but by not staying to the left of the bollard in the runoff ahead of the short straight down to the hairpin, he did not follow the race directors' instructions and so will face a post-session investigation.

Sebastian Vettel was frustrated to be eliminated in 17th after being third in the similarly wet FP3 session earlier on Saturday afternoon, with Lance Stroll's 18th place compounding a miserable qualifying for Aston Martin.

The other home hero, Williams driver Nicholas Latifi, was knocked out in 19th, finishing ahead of Tsunoda, who pitted several minutes ahead of the end of Q1 knowing he would start on the back row in any case.

Read Also:
Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Red Bull 1'21.299
2 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine Renault 1'21.944 0.645
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari Ferrari 1'22.096 0.797
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 1'22.891 1.592
5 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 1'22.960 1.661
6 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari 1'23.356 2.057
7 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault 1'23.529 2.230
8 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 1'23.557 2.258
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren Mercedes 1'23.749 2.450
10 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'24.030 2.731
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'26.788 5.489
12 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams Mercedes 1'26.858 5.559
13 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Red Bull 1'33.127 11.828
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes
15 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'34.492 13.193
16 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin Mercedes 1'34.512 13.213
17 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 1'35.532 14.233
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 1'35.660 14.361
19 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari
20 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'36.575 15.276
View full results
shares
comments
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole
Next article

Hamilton: “Awesome” Canada F1 qualifying felt like my debut

Hamilton: “Awesome” Canada F1 qualifying felt like my debut
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Canadian GP: Verstappen holds off Sainz to win tense race Canadian GP
Formula 1

Canadian GP: Verstappen holds off Sainz to win tense race

Alonso: Top five result my aim despite front row Canada F1 start Canadian GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Top five result my aim despite front row Canada F1 start

The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada Canadian GP Prime
Formula 1

The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada

Latest news

Alonso drops to ninth after Canadian GP F1 weaving penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso drops to ninth after Canadian GP F1 weaving penalty

Verstappen suffered F1 radio failure ahead of Canada restart
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen suffered F1 radio failure ahead of Canada restart

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Canadian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Canadian GP

Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best Prime

The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best

GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV pays a visit to designer Jens Munser, to observe the production of Mick Schumacher’s special helmet for the Miami Grand Prix. What follows is some fascinating insight on the mindsets of Mick’s dad Michael, and family friend Sebastian Vettel

Formula 1
13 h
How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost Prime

How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost

Former Mercedes powertrains boss Andy Cowell used to say “it all starts with the bonfire”. PAT SYMONDS explains how clever ignition technology delivered a massive advantage

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2022
The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada Prime

The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada

Max Verstappen headed both Canadian Grand Prix practice sessions, as Charles Leclerc faces a 10-place grid penalty after his Baku blowout. Although those signs point to Red Bull dominating the Formula 1 proceedings in Montreal, Ferrari can bring itself into play if it can deliver on the promise of its long runs.

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2022
Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at Prime

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at

With the considerable levels of bouncing experienced at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, drivers have called for changes to ease the stress on their backs. But equally, the Formula 1 teams with cars less susceptible to it are unlikely to accept any differences in the rules, feeling it punishes those who got the 2022 regs right. Both sides to the argument have merit - and the FIA must find a middle ground

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2022
Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Prime

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

OPINION: After clinching pole in Baku, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended the first third of Formula 1 2022 with six poles to one each for his Red Bull rivals. But this doesn’t reflect important traits differentiating the season’s leading cars – here’s why.

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2022
Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Prime

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Charles Leclerc's second engine problem in three races meant Max Verstappen had a free run to claim his fifth win of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whether Leclerc would have been able to repel the Red Bull driver's charge on much older tyres is a question we'll never know the answer to. However, there are some clues from the in-race data that we can infer from

Formula 1
Jun 14, 2022
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 has never had a repeat winner at Baku, and that trend continued this year as Max Verstappen avenged his 2021 tyre blowout to lead a Red Bull 1-2. Here's Motorsport.com's take on the weekend's best performers

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset Prime

How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset

Ferrari wasn't expected to be capable of challenging Red Bull on the streets of Baku, but Charles Leclerc took pole for the second year in a row and had assumed the lead when his engine expired. That left Max Verstappen and Red Bull doubly grateful as not only were its blushes spared, but it came away with a 1-2 and extended advantages in both championship standings

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.