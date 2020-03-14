Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
252 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 boss responds to Hamilton's "cash is king" comments

shares
comments
F1 boss responds to Hamilton's "cash is king" comments
By:
Mar 14, 2020, 2:38 PM

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey has rebuffed Lewis Hamilton's quip that the championship travelling to the now-cancelled Australian Grand Prix during the developing coronavirus crisis was because "cash is king".

When asked to offer what he thought was the reason why the race was set to go ahead as scheduled during the pre-event press conference on Thursday, Mercedes driver Hamilton replied, "cash is king", before adding "honestly, I don't know".

"I can't really add much more to it – I don't feel like I should shy away from the fact of my opinion," he continued, referring to his feeling that it was "shocking" proceedings had got as far as teams and F1 personnel travelling to the race.

Hamilton's line was subsequently referenced during the press conference organised after the decision had been taken to call off the Albert Park race on Friday.

When asked what he would say to Hamilton regarding his feelings about the race and the "cash is king" line, Carey replied: "I guess if cash was king, we wouldn't have made the decision we did today.

"I've sort of addressed it in many different ways, so I can keep saying the same thing. In hindsight, obviously things look different [before F1 travelled to Australia].

"There were events that evolved, situations that changed.

"We made a decision which, given the lead time to come here, [was to] hold the event, at a point in time where major events were being held here, with a different situation in the world,

Read Also:

"[This was] as the situation changed day to day, in some ways hour to hour.

"Obviously we continued to evaluate that, and make the appropriate decisions going forward.

"I do think we were trying to digest a lot of different information to make the right decision at the right time, and I think we did that."

Related video

Next article
F1 considered paddock 'lockdown' for Australian GP

Previous article

F1 considered paddock 'lockdown' for Australian GP

Next article

Australian GP not giving up on rescheduling F1 race

Australian GP not giving up on rescheduling F1 race
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan GP

4 Jun - 7 Jun
FP1 Starts in
77 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
02:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
06:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
03:00
14:00
QU
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
06:00
17:00
Race
Sun 7 Jun
Sun 7 Jun
05:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR

Open-wheel drivers in NASCAR

2
NASCAR

Raphaël Lessard to race Super Late Models for Kyle Busch Motorsports

3
MotoGP

Why Lorenzo could regret risky wildcard decision

4
Kart

Rock Island Grand Prix schedule

5
IndyCar

Promoted: Why Wickens believes Askew and O’Ward will star in 2020

Latest videos

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up? 13:53
Formula 1
3h

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up?

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Latest news

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations
F1

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs postponed due to coronavirus
F1

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs postponed due to coronavirus

Renault F1 staff told to work from home ahead of shutdown
F1

Renault F1 staff told to work from home ahead of shutdown

Ferrari will support move to delay 2021 F1 rules package
F1

Ferrari will support move to delay 2021 F1 rules package

Work continues on Monaco F1 track despite restrictions
F1

Work continues on Monaco F1 track despite restrictions

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.