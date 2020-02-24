Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1's US expansion "clearly taking longer than we hoped"

shares
comments
F1's US expansion "clearly taking longer than we hoped"
By:
Feb 24, 2020, 8:41 AM

Chase Carey has downplayed the impact of the delays to the planned Formula 1 race in Miami, but conceded to feeling frustration over its “ongoing complexity”.

Since its takeover of F1 in 2017, Liberty Media has been eager to grow the series in the United States, with plans for a grand prix in Miami being worked on over the past two years.

Opposition has led to a number of changes to the proposals. The current plan sees the circuit avoid public roads around the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium, as well as avoiding on-track action during school hours.

The project is still facing protests from a number of local groups, most notably at the Super Bowl, which was held in Miami at the start of February.

But a major victory was scored earlier this month when commissioners did not vote down the proposals, allowing the Miami Dolphins’ owners to proceed with plans to build the circuit within its grounds.

Read Also:

Speaking to Motorsport.com at the BHMSE conference in Baku, F1 CEO and chairman Carey conceded he felt some frustration over the delays, but said building the series’ profile in the United States has always been viewed as a long-term project.  

“We knew the US was going to take time. On one level, yes, it is clearly taking longer than we would have hoped,” Carey said.

“I think it’s frustrating on one level because we’ve spent as much time and there seems to be always some degree of ongoing complexity.

“I think the reality is that the US for us, to really build it, it’s a five-year-plus timeframe. We said all along the US isn’t going to change our world in two to three years.

“The goal is really in five to 10 years from now, the US becomes a meaningful market for us. In that context, 12 months it isn’t that big a deal, but that doesn’t mean it’s not frustrating as you continue to go through it.”

Talk of additional F1 races in the United States has intensified following Roger Penske’s purchase of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Penske confirmed at the time of the acquisition he would assess the possibility of bringing F1 back to Indianapolis, which hosted the United States Grand Prix between 2000 and 2007.

Carey remained coy on any talks with Penske, but said he was aware of the interest and spoke warmly of the circuit’s place within global motorsport.

“I know the Penskes, I’ve had contact with the Penskes, I knew them before they bought Indianapolis,” Carey said.

“But again I probably wouldn’t comment on conversations. I’m aware of the interest.

“It’s obviously an iconic track for world racing. It’s part of the Triple Crown, Monaco, Le Mans and Indy, so it speaks to what that track means. It’s a special track for the motorsports world.”

Related video

Next article
DAS debut left Mercedes' F1 rivals "wide-eyed"

Previous article

DAS debut left Mercedes' F1 rivals "wide-eyed"

Next article

Latifi: Not all problems solved at Williams

Latifi: Not all problems solved at Williams
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
43 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Lorenzo wildcard "important" for Yamaha - Vinales

2
Formula E

Nissan appoints Infiniti chief as motorsport director

3
Formula 1

How Mercedes made DAS the perfect front-end fit

4
BTCC

Ingram quickest in Silverstone BTCC test

Latest videos

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Latest news

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday
F1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020
F1

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus
F1

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package
F1

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.