Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1
Formula 1 News

Reutemann in serious condition after return to intensive care

By:

Former Formula 1 racer Carlos Reutemann is currently in a serious condition with gastrointestinal bleeding and kidney problems after returning to intensive care last month.

Reutemann in serious condition after return to intensive care

Reutemann's condition has deteriorated after he suffered further issues with haemorrhaging while in the intensive care unit of a health centre in the city of Santa Fe, Argentina.

Runner-up in the 1981 F1 world championship, Reutemann had been hospitalised on 5 May with anaemia and dehydration, but his condition worsened due to previous issues with gastrointestinal bleeding and deteriorating kidney function.

He spent 17 days in hospital, most of them in intensive care, and was moved via helicopter from Santa Fe to Rosario to continue his treatment before being discharged on 21 May.

The former Ferrari and Williams driver was hospitalised once again nine days later due to dehydration, a consequence of his anaemia, only to be placed again in intensive care on 21st June - where he has remained ever since.

Argentinian news agency Telam quoted medical sources as saying Reutemann had "small improvements, but in the last few hours the reappearance of bleeding worsened his condition".

His family has also reported that the current Senator for the province of Santa Fe is "very ill" and remains with him at the hospital.

Reutemann's current health problems are believed to be related to the liver cancer he was diagnosed with in 2017.

He underwent surgery in New York later that year to remove a tumour and has continued to struggle with his health ever since, making few public appearances.

Reutemann contested 146 races between 1972 and 1982, during which he scored 12 victories, six pole positions and 46 podiums.

He was handed his debut at the 1972 Argentinian Grand Prix by then-Brabham chief Bernie Ecclestone alongside two-time world champion Graham Hill, and he went on to race for teams including Ferrari, Williams and Lotus.

In 1981, Reutemann came within one point of the world title having led for much of the season, losing out in the end to Brazilian Nelson Piquet. He also finished third in the championship on three occasions - in 1975, 1978 and 1980.

After his retirement from driving, having also made two World Rally Championship starts, Reutemann turned his attention to politics and has served in Argentina's senate since 2003.

He also served two terms as governor of his local state of Santa Fe and was even offered the opportunity to run for the Argentinian presidency in 2003, but rejected the candidacy.

Read Also:

shares
comments
Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1

Previous article

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1
Load comments

Trending

1
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

2
Formula 1

F1 setting bad precedent with over-regulating on-track passes - Brown

3 h
3
WEC

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

5
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott joins his dad in SRX Series finale at Nashville

12 h
Latest news
Reutemann in serious condition after return to intensive care
Formula 1

Reutemann in serious condition after return to intensive care

1 h
Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1

2 h
F1 setting bad precedent with over-regulating on-track passes - Brown
Formula 1

F1 setting bad precedent with over-regulating on-track passes - Brown

3 h
Masi: Nothing wrong with F1’s penalty points system
Formula 1

Masi: Nothing wrong with F1’s penalty points system

4 h
F1 upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes
Formula 1

F1 upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

14 h
Latest videos
Austria GP Review | Austria Brakes | Silverstone New Tyres 15:15
Formula 1
24m

Austria GP Review | Austria Brakes | Silverstone New Tyres

Zak Brown: F1, IndyCar, and the future of McLaren Racing 23:21
Formula 1
3 h

Zak Brown: F1, IndyCar, and the future of McLaren Racing

Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before 06:15
Formula 1
17 h

Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Austrian GP best photos 03:13
Formula 1
17 h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Austrian GP best photos

Formula 1: Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021 04:08
Formula 1
Jul 6, 2021

Formula 1: Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021

Federico Faturos More from
Federico Faturos
Former Minardi F1 driver Tuero injured in motorbike crash
General

Former Minardi F1 driver Tuero injured in motorbike crash

Barrichello to run dual Toyota programme in 2020
Touring

Barrichello to run dual Toyota programme in 2020

Urrutia says IndyCar decision is imminent
IndyCar

Urrutia says IndyCar decision is imminent

More from
Carlos Reutemann
Reutemann moved out of intensive care as condition improves Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Reutemann moved out of intensive care as condition improves

Reutemann in stable condition after latest medical procedure
Formula 1

Reutemann in stable condition after latest medical procedure

Carlos Reutemann – a bright star of F1 but never its champion
Formula 1

Carlos Reutemann – a bright star of F1 but never its champion

Trending Today

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime
FIA F3 FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

F1 setting bad precedent with over-regulating on-track passes - Brown
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 setting bad precedent with over-regulating on-track passes - Brown

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Chase Elliott joins his dad in SRX Series finale at Nashville
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott joins his dad in SRX Series finale at Nashville

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Top 10 wet weather drives in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 wet weather drives in Formula 1

Multi 21: Flash back to Red Bull's most controversial race
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Multi 21: Flash back to Red Bull's most controversial race

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's repeat visit to the Red Bull Ring offered a repeat winner, but there were several notable changes to the Styrian Grand Prix resulting from cooler temperatures and softer tyre compounds. Amid the shakeup in the order, there were several performances worthy of high ratings

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit” Prime

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”

Max Verstappen was rarely troubled in the Austrian Grand Prix as he completed a clean sweep of Formula 1's two races at the Red Bull Ring. He leaves with his points advantage extended thanks in no small part to the disruption caused to Mercedes by an on-form Lando Norris, in perhaps the most complete McLaren showing since the V8 era

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance Prime

The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Prime

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice Prime

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his teammate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Prime

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021

Latest news

Reutemann in serious condition after return to intensive care
Formula 1 Formula 1

Reutemann in serious condition after return to intensive care

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1

F1 setting bad precedent with over-regulating on-track passes - Brown
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 setting bad precedent with over-regulating on-track passes - Brown

Masi: Nothing wrong with F1’s penalty points system
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Nothing wrong with F1’s penalty points system

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.