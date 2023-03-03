Sainz: F1 title hopes not over if Ferrari starts 2023 badly
Carlos Sainz says a poor result for Ferrari in the Bahrain Grand Prix will not necessarily dash his team’s chances in the 2023 Formula 1 world championship.
Team-mate Charles Leclerc won two of the opening three rounds last season to thrust Ferrari into drivers' and teams' championship contention, but a combination of poor reliability and strategy – plus strong in-season Red Bull development – enabled Max Verstappen to comfortably defend his crown.
Added to how strongly Red Bull performed in pre-season testing in Bahrain last week, the Milton Keynes squad is the clear favourite heading into the campaign.
But Sainz has warned against assuming the title fight will be over if Ferrari is not immediately threatening Red Bull for victory in the season opener.
Citing the two fuel system faults that caused Verstappen to retire in Bahrain and Australia last year to trail Leclerc by 46 points, the Spaniard said: "What we learned last year very clearly is that whoever wins the first race, it doesn't mean you're going to win the championship.
"If you DNF with two cars on the first race, you're not going to lose the championship, because it's exactly what happened last year between us and Red Bull. We also know how it finished.
"Whatever happens in this first race, stay humble, stick to your plan of development of the things that you want to improve, because the championship is not won or lost in this first race and there's still 22 left."
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Sainz added that it was "impossible" to place Ferrari in the pecking order based purely on testing, with the "last two or three tenths" of a second compared to their rivals an unknown.
"What we don't know is the last two or three tenths," he said. "But in the end in F1, the last two or three tenths are the most important because two or three tenths is a big number in this world.
"I have no idea where we will fall in those last two or three tenths with the Red Bull, with the Aston Martin, with the Mercedes. It's impossible to know.
"It's no secret that they look like the strongest ones with Red Bull probably leading the way. Now we want to see where we fit into that matrix."
While 2022 points runner-up Leclerc was similarly coy on Ferrari's early chances, he did emphasise that the SF-23 challenger has improved on all of its predecessor's problems.
Leclerc said: "Straight-line speed was probably a weakness last year. We focused on that a bit more and we gained some of it, losing a bit of speed in the corners.
"But overall, I feel like we've done a good job and all the weaknesses that we had last year are improved. I'm confident that it's a better car."
Related video
McLaren will "need a lot more" than Baku F1 upgrade to fight for P4 - Norris
Bahrain GP F1 practice as it happened
Latest news
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
FIA tweaks F1 pitlane exit rules following Verstappen controversy
FIA tweaks F1 pitlane exit rules following Verstappen controversy FIA tweaks F1 pitlane exit rules following Verstappen controversy
Kyle Busch kicks off Las Vegas tripleheader with Truck win
Kyle Busch kicks off Las Vegas tripleheader with Truck win Kyle Busch kicks off Las Vegas tripleheader with Truck win
RLL drivers puzzled by underperformance in St. Pete FP1
RLL drivers puzzled by underperformance in St. Pete FP1 RLL drivers puzzled by underperformance in St. Pete FP1
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
Has Alonso chosen the right team? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing
F1's competitive order after Bahrain How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing
What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.