Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Sainz: McLaren F1 turnaround shows what Ferrari can achieve over winter

Carlos Sainz is "perfectly confident" Ferrari can catch Red Bull for the start of 2024 based on the mid-season gains made by Formula 1 rival McLaren.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Ferrari finished third in the standings with fewer than half the points of champion Red Bull. But Sainz thinks Ferrari can use the off-season to erase that gap for 2024 based on the example set by McLaren, which overcame a torrid start to 2023 to become the second-fastest team.

Asked about the prospects of challenging Red Bull from the off, Sainz replied: "I think it has to be our realistic aim. Yes. Will we manage to do it? Only time will time.

"I want the team to be thinking that it is possible because I believe it is. Also, we've proven that if McLaren has been able to do these steps during the season, I'm perfectly confident that Ferrari can do it over a winter break."

McLaren failed to score a point in the opening two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia but following a three-stage upgrade that transformed the aerodynamics of the MCL60, its drivers went on to bag nine podiums, plus rookie Oscar Piastri won the Qatar sprint race.

Since the SF-23 proved strong in qualifying, as shown by Sainz and team-mate Charles Leclerc scoring seven pole positions, the Spaniard reckons the Scuderia needs to focus on making the car into an "all-rounder".

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Underlining his faith in the designers to "turn things around", he continued: "I trust this team. I trust the capacity that we have back at home to turn things around.

"There are still circuits where we are on pole by 0.3 seconds to the Red Bull. It's just that it's a very specific trait of the car that really is good. We just need to make it an all-rounder."

Singapore winner Sainz reckons the 2024 car already feels different in the simulator compared to its predecessor, which he praised for its top speed, braking and short-corner behaviour.

But he added that Ferrari must not be afraid to sacrifice these traits to take a bigger step forward overall: "The car has very, very strong points. But I feel like if we want to have a car for the whole year, maybe we need to give away some of these traits to make sure that we're quick everywhere, especially in the race.

"I think it's in the races where we need to really focus on understanding what are we doing to this car."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Ex-F1 racer van der Garde announces retirement
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Alonso: Triple-headers, not driving, will drain my battery in F1

Alonso: Triple-headers, not driving, will drain my battery in F1

Formula 1

Alonso: Triple-headers, not driving, will drain my battery in F1 Alonso: Triple-headers, not driving, will drain my battery in F1

Alonso outlines Aston Martin F1 weaknesses to address for 2024

Alonso outlines Aston Martin F1 weaknesses to address for 2024

Formula 1

Alonso outlines Aston Martin F1 weaknesses to address for 2024 Alonso outlines Aston Martin F1 weaknesses to address for 2024

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Carlos Sainz
More from
Carlos Sainz
Sainz: Singapore F1 win proves Ferrari can deliver under pressure

Sainz: Singapore F1 win proves Ferrari can deliver under pressure

Formula 1

Sainz: Singapore F1 win proves Ferrari can deliver under pressure Sainz: Singapore F1 win proves Ferrari can deliver under pressure

Sainz outlines SF-23 F1 traits Ferrari must replicate in 2024 season

Sainz outlines SF-23 F1 traits Ferrari must replicate in 2024 season

Formula 1

Sainz outlines SF-23 F1 traits Ferrari must replicate in 2024 season Sainz outlines SF-23 F1 traits Ferrari must replicate in 2024 season

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Vasseur: Japan F1 Ferrari upgrade left Leclerc in "much better shape"

Vasseur: Japan F1 Ferrari upgrade left Leclerc in "much better shape"

Formula 1

Vasseur: Japan F1 Ferrari upgrade left Leclerc in "much better shape" Vasseur: Japan F1 Ferrari upgrade left Leclerc in "much better shape"

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

Ferrari cannot repeat F1 mistake of "too high" expectations for 2024 - Vasseur

Ferrari cannot repeat F1 mistake of "too high" expectations for 2024 - Vasseur

Formula 1

Ferrari cannot repeat F1 mistake of "too high" expectations for 2024 - Vasseur Ferrari cannot repeat F1 mistake of "too high" expectations for 2024 - Vasseur

Latest news

Miami GP’s fans “more open” to F1 sprint format, says Epp

Miami GP’s fans “more open” to F1 sprint format, says Epp

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Miami GP’s fans “more open” to F1 sprint format, says Epp Miami GP’s fans “more open” to F1 sprint format, says Epp

Ford signs former Audi drivers to expanded Mustang GT3 works roster

Ford signs former Audi drivers to expanded Mustang GT3 works roster

IMSA IMSA

Ford signs former Audi drivers to expanded Mustang GT3 works roster Ford signs former Audi drivers to expanded Mustang GT3 works roster

WEC drivers saddened by demise of prototype-like GTE cars

WEC drivers saddened by demise of prototype-like GTE cars

WEC WEC

WEC drivers saddened by demise of prototype-like GTE cars WEC drivers saddened by demise of prototype-like GTE cars

Sainz: McLaren F1 turnaround shows what Ferrari can achieve over winter

Sainz: McLaren F1 turnaround shows what Ferrari can achieve over winter

F1 Formula 1

Sainz: McLaren F1 turnaround shows what Ferrari can achieve over winter Sainz: McLaren F1 turnaround shows what Ferrari can achieve over winter

The 10 best race drives of the F1 2023

The 10 best race drives of the F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The 10 best race drives of the F1 2023 The 10 best race drives of the F1 2023

The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023

The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023 The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023

The narrative sweeps that defined F1's 2023 campaign of dominance

The narrative sweeps that defined F1's 2023 campaign of dominance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The narrative sweeps that defined F1's 2023 campaign of dominance The narrative sweeps that defined F1's 2023 campaign of dominance

When F1's heavy-handed charm offensive has left a bad taste

When F1's heavy-handed charm offensive has left a bad taste

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

When F1's heavy-handed charm offensive has left a bad taste When F1's heavy-handed charm offensive has left a bad taste

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe