Video: An in-depth look at Sainz's home simulator set-up
Dec 28, 2019, 10:32 AM
McLaren Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz invites Motorsport Network's Jack Benyon over for a closer look at his new home simulator set-up.
More than ever before, current Formula 1 drivers use simulators to improve their craft away from the race track.
In this video, Jack Benyon visits Carlos Sainz’s house as the McLaren F1 driver receives a brand new Cool Performance simulator to use in his spare time.
We take a look at the installation process and ask Sainz why he has taken the step to copy teammate Lando Norris’s decision to have a simulator in his home.
