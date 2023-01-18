Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Chadwick to remain with Williams F1 academy in 2023

Three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick will remain part of the Williams academy in 2023 as she looks to “keep that Formula 1 dream alive.”

Luke Smith
By:
Chadwick to remain with Williams F1 academy in 2023
Listen to this article

Chadwick has worked with Williams since 2019, and is the highest-profile female driver with links to an F1 team.

After capturing her third W Series title last year, Chadwick will shift her racing focus to the United States in 2023, joining the rebranded Indy NXT series with Andretti Autosport.

Although the move has put her on the IndyCar junior ladder, Chadwick will continue to work with Williams through this year, as confirmed by the team on Wednesday.

As part of the relationship, Chadwick will complete “a personalised simulator program to aid in her progression as a driver and provide valuable support to the team’s race preparations.”

“To be continuing my relationship with Williams is amazing, I’ve had their support since 2019,” said Chadwick.

“Having the opportunity to immerse myself within the team and keep that Formula 1 dream alive is very important. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Jamie Chadwick, celebrates on the podium

Jamie Chadwick, celebrates on the podium

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sven Smeets, the sporting director of Williams and chief of its young driver academy, added: “We’re very excited to have Jamie continuing as a core part of our Driver Academy at Williams Racing.

“She’s an incredibly talented driver and an important role model in inspiring the next generation of females in motorsport. We look forward to supporting her in 2023 while she takes on the new challenge in Indy NXT.”

Chadwick secured her third W Series title last autumn when the series was forced to cancel its final two rounds due to fundraising issues. It is yet to issue any updates on its future.

She tested an Indy NXT car with Andretti Autosport at Sebring in September, paving the way for her to be announced in the team’s line-up last month. 

Williams will field four junior drivers in F1 support series this year, with Zak O’Sullivan, Oliver Gray and Franco Colapinto all confirmed in Formula 3 seats.

Roy Nissany, who has been part of the Williams young driver programme since 2020, has joined PHM Racing by Charouz for his fifth season in F2.

