Subscribe
Previous / Alpine boss blasts F1 team’s performance as ‘amateurish’ at times Next / Wolff: Mercedes W14 F1 trait makes it a “nasty piece of work”
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Leclerc: Aggressive Ferrari set-up for Miami F1 qualifying “a step too far”

Charles Leclerc says the aggressive set-up for his Ferrari Formula 1 car was a “step too far”, which led to his Miami Grand Prix qualifying crash.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
The crash damaged Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF-23 is returned to the pits on the back of a truck

Leclerc endured an error-strewn Q3 session in his bid for a second successive pole position, stunting his first lap in the final part of qualifying with a lock-up at Turn 17 that only yielded the seventh-fastest time following the first set of runs.

Attempting to find more laptime, Leclerc lost control of the rear of his car at the sweeping Turn 6/7 and spun into the wall, almost repeating his FP2 crash when he locked up and ploughed straight into the barrier in the final part of the session.

The Monegasque explained that he took a risk with the set-up and, although he remains convinced that opting for a “difficult” set-up was the best way to extract the maximum from his Ferrari SF-23, he may have gone too far with that direction.

He acknowledged that he was being hard on himself after his mistake and conveyed his disappointment to crash out in qualifying.

“For sure I'm very disappointed with myself,” he said. “Same mistake as yesterday in the same corner. I also know that qualifying is my strong point and obviously I am taking more risk.

“In Q3 that pays off nine times out of 10. But obviously this is a weekend where twice I put it in the wall, and this is just not the level where I want to be.

“I obviously need to, in those weekends especially, just manage it differently in Q3. But at the end it's like this.

“I think I put myself also in a difficult situation because I wanted a very aggressive set-up for qualifying, knowing that this was a set-up I will need to extract the most out of the car. I probably did a step too far, and this is something I'll look at after the weekend.

“We know we have a weakness in terms of tailwind. Whenever we have tailwind, we suffer more from other cars. But I wanted that car to be very tricky because I knew that's the way you need to drive this car. And today, it was too much.”

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, pole man Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, talk in Parc Ferme

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, pole man Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, talk in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, who qualified third for the Miami race, also concluded that the 2023 Ferrari was difficult to drive, particularly around the high-speed corners.

He added that he had his own “moments” in those areas of the circuit, but that he and Leclerc were pushing to be on the limit with the set-up of the car.

“I had my moments through the high-speed section also in FP3, which kind of confirms that the car around there, it's just very tricky,” Sainz explained. “We have a very picky car, a very – let's say – unstable car in the high speed. And it sometimes it generates mistakes, in this case, accidents.

“Both Charles and I were trying everything we can to put the car on the limit, to put it where the car deserves to be. Which in my opinion this weekend, it's just behind the Red Bulls.

“In Q3 I didn't have the best lap in the first run, and Fernando [Alonso] beat us. So yeah, we will make sure that we try to take the car to what it can do.”

Additional reporting by Mandy Curi

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alpine boss blasts F1 team’s performance as ‘amateurish’ at times

Wolff: Mercedes W14 F1 trait makes it a “nasty piece of work”
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen storms to victory from ninth on the grid

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen storms to victory from ninth on the grid

Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen storms to victory from ninth on the grid F1 Miami GP: Verstappen storms to victory from ninth on the grid

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen stays on top by 0.4s in final practice

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen stays on top by 0.4s in final practice

Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen stays on top by 0.4s in final practice F1 Miami GP: Verstappen stays on top by 0.4s in final practice

Carlos Sainz More from
Carlos Sainz
Ferrari: Sainz Australian GP penalty review had sufficient new evidence

Ferrari: Sainz Australian GP penalty review had sufficient new evidence

Formula 1
Australian GP

Ferrari: Sainz Australian GP penalty review had sufficient new evidence Ferrari: Sainz Australian GP penalty review had sufficient new evidence

The 2014 F1 crash Ferrari used to try to overturn Sainz's Australian GP penalty

The 2014 F1 crash Ferrari used to try to overturn Sainz's Australian GP penalty

Formula 1

The 2014 F1 crash Ferrari used to try to overturn Sainz's Australian GP penalty The 2014 F1 crash Ferrari used to try to overturn Sainz's Australian GP penalty

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner

Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner

Formula 1

Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner

Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in “right direction”

Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in “right direction”

Formula 1
Miami GP

Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in “right direction” Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in “right direction”

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Latest news

The power behind Honda’s American dreams

The power behind Honda’s American dreams

Indy IndyCar

The power behind Honda’s American dreams The power behind Honda’s American dreams

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

F1AC F1 Academy

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe