Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in “right direction”
Charles Leclerc says Ferrari’s first significant upgrade of the 2023 Formula 1 season “should go in the right direction” to close the Italian team’s performance gap to Red Bull.
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said after last weekend’s event in Baku that his squad intended to unveil the real start of its 2023 development plan at this weekend’s Miami race, with further additional early-season tweaks to the SF-23 package expected at the following few rounds.
This would come after Ferrari only made circuit-specific tweaks, plus minor front wing and floor updates for Jeddah, during the opening three races of the season.
Ferrari had hoped to close on Red Bull over the 2022 off-season by altering its car concept to favour straightline gains over cornering speed but, instead, the gap has increased.
Like its predecessor the F1-75, the SF-23 can rival the Red Bull over a single lap, with Leclerc topping both qualifying sessions last time out, but cannot compete over race distances without destroying its tyres.
Appearing in the pre-event press conference ahead of this weekend’s Miami race, Leclerc was asked to offer his thoughts on how Ferrari’s planned upgrade might alter that situation at the Scuderia.
“It should go in the right direction,” Leclerc stated. “I don’t think it will be enough to fight with them, but it will go in the right direction, I’m sure.”
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Leclerc finished second in the Baku sprint race behind winner Sergio Perez, then trailed both Red Bulls home in the main race – being overtaken easily in each event thanks to his rivals’ straightline prowess and potent DRS arrangement.
But those results were the best of Leclerc’s season so far following his unfortunate beginning to 2023, where incidents or penalties in all three opening events meant he registered his worst F1 season start since his debut year in Sauber in 2018.
When asked how much of a lift his Baku results had provided, Leclerc replied: “It was good.
“After the first three races, it was really bad. Obviously, we were really unlucky in Bahrain being in third and having that technical issue, already a penalty for the second race, and then the DNF with the incident with Lance [Stroll] in Australia.
“So, it couldn’t be worse. But, in Azerbaijan, it went really well.
“We had our first pole, which is great. I think it confirms how strong our car is – especially in qualifying. But then in the race it confirms our weaknesses a little bit.
“That we still need to work on our race pace, as the Red Bull is just too strong for now.”
Hamilton explains new F1 support team structure following Cullen departure
2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix session timings and preview
Leclerc on Mercedes F1 radar for long-term but not now, says Wolff
Leclerc on Mercedes F1 radar for long-term but not now, says Wolff Leclerc on Mercedes F1 radar for long-term but not now, says Wolff
Leclerc: Red Bull in "another league" with Baku F1 1-2
Leclerc: Red Bull in "another league" with Baku F1 1-2 Leclerc: Red Bull in "another league" with Baku F1 1-2
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner
Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel - Horner
Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release
Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Latest news
Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas
Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas
F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole
Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3
Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3 Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3
North Wilkesboro CARS race will feature several Cup drivers
North Wilkesboro CARS race will feature several Cup drivers North Wilkesboro CARS race will feature several Cup drivers
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.