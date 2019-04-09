Formula 1
Formula 1 / Chinese GP / Top List

Chinese GP: All the winners since 2004

2004 Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari

2004 Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari
1/16

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2005 Fernando Alonso, Renault

2005 Fernando Alonso, Renault
2/16

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2006 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2006 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
3/16

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2007 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari

2007 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari
4/16

Photo by: Sutton Images

2008 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

2008 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
5/16

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2009 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2009 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
6/16

Photo by: Sutton Images

2010 Jenson Button, McLaren

2010 Jenson Button, McLaren
7/16

Photo by: Sutton Images

2011 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

2011 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
8/16

Photo by: Sutton Images

2012 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2012 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
9/16

Photo by: Sutton Images

2013 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari

2013 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
10/16

Photo by: Sutton Images

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
11/16

Photo by: Sutton Images

2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
12/16

Photo by: Sutton Images

2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
13/16

Photo by: Pirelli

2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
14/16

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2018 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull

2018 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull
15/16

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2019 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2019 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
16/16

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

By:
Apr 9, 2019, 5:28 PM

The Chinese Grand Prix was first run in 2004 in Shanghai and has been a happy hunting ground in recent years for Lewis Hamilton with both Mercedes and McLaren. Here are all the winners from across the years…

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Chinese GP
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso, Michael Schumacher
Teams Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren
Author Charles Bradley

