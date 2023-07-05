F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar, Chinese GP set to return
Formula 1 will make another attempt at running a record 24-race calendar next year, having released its proposed schedule for the 2024 season.
Next year's calendar is similar to the one originally announced for 2023, with the Chinese GP set to return and no new events added.
Unusually the first two races of the season will held be on Saturdays, with the second round in Saudi Arabia moving from Sunday to accommodate Ramadan, while the previous weekend’s opener in Bahrain has also moved forward by a day to ensure that there is the normal time gap between events.
This year’s inaugural Las Vegas has paved the way for a return to Saturday race days, which used to be traditional in South Africa, and, up until 1977, at Silverstone.
The 2024 calendar also reflects efforts by the F1 organisation to address logistical and sustainability issues, with some races grouped together in a more logical fashion based on geography – notably the Middle Eastern events.
Seen as a key market by F1 and Liberty Media, China was included on the provisional 2023 schedule, which also contained 24 races.
However, due to the lingering effects of COVID-19 it was dropped and thus absent for a fourth year in a row, while the last-minute cancellation of the Emilia Romagna race at Imola has currently left this season's total at 22.
Next year’s season-opener in Bahrain follows the official three-day test at the same venue on 21-23 February.
Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs are set to be held on Saturday in 2024
Photo by: Erik Junius
This year there was a gap between the Bahrain and Saudi races, as teams were reluctant to go straight into a double-header after testing, but next season the two events will run on consecutive weekends.
That should lead to a significant reduction in personnel travel, with most team members likely to stay in the region rather than head back to Europe, which was the case this year.
F1 has long said that some established races may have to move from their traditional dates, and Japan has switched from its usual late season slot to early April.
Suzuka in effect has traded places with Azerbaijan, which now sits ahead of Singapore in a September double-header.
Similar to the calendar for this season, Imola is followed immediately by Monaco, but in a change, the two races are no longer part of a triple-header with Spain.
The Barcelona event has instead moved to a slot in late June as the first part of an even more logistically-challenging triple-header that also includes Austria and Great Britain.
Apart from Baku’s move to September, the other significant change from 2023 is that Qatar has been moved to become the penultimate race, forming another triple-header after Las Vegas and before the season-finale in Abu Dhabi.
The latter two races both take place in December, making 2024 the latest finish to an F1 season since 2021.
Formula 1 2024 calendar
2 March Bahrain, Sakhir
9 March Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
24 March Australia, Melbourne
7 April Japan, Suzuka
21 April China, Shanghai
5 May Miami, Miami
19 May Emilia Romagna, Imola
26 May Monaco, Monte Carlo
9 June Canada, Montreal
23 June Spain, Barcelona
30 June Austria, Spielberg
7 July Great Britain, Silverstone
21 July Hungary, Budapest
28 July Belgium, Spa
25 August Netherland, Zandvoort
1 September Italy, Monza
15 September Azerbaijan, Baku
22 September Singapore, Marina Bay
20 October USA, Austin
27 October Mexico, Mexico City
3 November Brazil, Interlagos
23 November Las Vegas, Las Vegas
1 December Qatar, Losail
8 December Abu Dhabi, Yas Island
Related video
Latest news
F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar, Chinese GP set to return
F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar, Chinese GP set to return F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar, Chinese GP set to return
Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One
Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One
AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries
AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries
Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao
Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.