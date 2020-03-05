Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
252 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bahrain GP halts ticket sales while coronavirus impact assessed

shares
comments
Bahrain GP halts ticket sales while coronavirus impact assessed
By:
Mar 5, 2020, 7:23 PM

Bahrain GP organisers have halted tickets sales for the second round of the World Championship while the coronavirus situation is assessed.

A statement from Bahrain International Circuit said that if circumstances allow more tickets will be released at a later date – while also leaving open the option to give refunds if it is deemed that the venue has to decrease the size of the crowd from the current figure.

A spokesman for the venue declined to comment on what percentage of the available tickets has already been sold.

The circuit said that it wants to hold a “safe and exciting” event, and has been working with government departments to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“In light of the continued global outbreak of COVID-19, the BIC has announced that it will be phasing the sales of Grand Prix tickets to ensure appropriate social distancing guidelines are met,” said the statement.

“As further facts emerge, the BIC is in close communication with both Formula One Management and the Kingdom’s health authorities to assess the developing situation and release further tickets or refund the face value of tickets depending on circumstances and updated medical advice.”

The circuit is also adding facilities at the venue: “This precautionary step has been introduced along with a number of public health measures ahead of the Grand Prix to ensure the safety of all spectators, teams and circuit staff. 

“These include screening procedures on entry, specialist medical facilities onsite, enhanced sanitation at the circuit, additional hand washing stations, information points for fans, as well as specific medical protocols to manage any suspected cases of COVID-19.”

The race has been called into question because of restrictions on travellers who have been in affected countries in the 14 days before arrival, including Japan and Italy.

In addition there have been restrictions on flights from Dubai, a popular route for F1 travellers who use Emirates Airlines from Melbourne.

BIC said earlier this week that it is working with F1 and the government to minimise any immigration issues.

Related video

Next article
Verstappen: Zandvoort banking will encourage different lines

Previous article

Verstappen: Zandvoort banking will encourage different lines

Next article

Lowndes to race Porsche in Australian GP support event

Lowndes to race Porsche in Australian GP support event
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
42 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

2
WEC

April decision for Le Mans 24 Hours amid coronavirus crisis

3
Super GT

New Supra is a step behind Honda, feels Cassidy

3h
4
Sprint

AVSS: Cameron Dodson Winchester notes 2005-05-22

5
NASCAR

Ron Hornaday Sr dies at 77

Latest videos

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Latest news

Renault F1 staff told to work from home ahead of shutdown
F1

Renault F1 staff told to work from home ahead of shutdown

Ferrari will support move to delay 2021 F1 rules package
F1

Ferrari will support move to delay 2021 F1 rules package

Work continues on Monaco F1 track despite restrictions
F1

Work continues on Monaco F1 track despite restrictions

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday
F1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020
F1

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.