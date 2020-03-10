Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Breaking news

Coronavirus scare at Albert Park Hotel on eve of Australian GP

shares
comments
Coronavirus scare at Albert Park Hotel on eve of Australian GP
By:
Mar 10, 2020, 7:00 PM

A restaurant next to the Albert Park track is at the centre of a coronavirus scare after a 70-year-old Australian man, who has since been diagnosed with Covid-19, attended a function there on Saturday.

According to local media, the man is believed to have been suffering symptoms of Covid-19 upon his return from Singapore on Friday, having also travelled through Egypt, Israel and Jordan. Instead of self-isolating, as per instructions from local health officials, he attended a function at the Albert Park Hotel restaurant on Saturday, which is just to the north east of the Australian GP venue.

An official reopening of the venue has been postponed and staff working at the function have been requested to self-isolate.

The man also visited South Melbourne Market a few blocks further north on Friday morning. He was only diagnosed with coronavirus by a doctor on Sunday, one of 18 confirmed cases recorded in the state of Victoria.

Read Also:

“Extreme measures”

Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday that he is ready to take “extreme measures” to limit the spread of the virus in the coming weeks – but said there was no reason to cancel this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

“We are not cancelling the Grand Prix next week, or footy the week after, now is not the time for these things,” he said.

“But that time will come, and it is appropriate, just like fire, to be frank with people.”

Related video

Next article
Why it's time for Liberty to show true F1 leadership

Previous article

Why it's time for Liberty to show true F1 leadership

Next article

Five things to look out for in the Australian GP

Five things to look out for in the Australian GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
43 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Sprint

AVSS: Cameron Dodson Winchester notes 2005-05-22

2
NASCAR Cup

The 2005 Coke 600 - A race we will never forget

3
IndyCar

GP St. Pete announces ticket plan – and fans are not happy

4
Gaming

NASCAR Heat 4 to host $10,000 All-Star Race

5
Formula 1

Williams finally drops Senna-logo car tribute

Latest videos

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Latest news

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday
F1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020
F1

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus
F1

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package
F1

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.