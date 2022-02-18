Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hamilton: FIA still need to do more to regain my trust Next / Russell: Mercedes W13 feels "very much in line" with F1 simulator
Formula 1 / United States GP News

COTA signs new five-year F1 deal for United States GP

The United States Grand Prix will remain at the Circuit of The Americas for the next five years after Formula 1 announced a contract extension on Friday.

COTA signs new five-year F1 deal for United States GP
Luke Smith
By:
Listen to this article

COTA has been a mainstay on the F1 calendar since F1 returned to the United States in 2012, and has enjoyed a surge in interest lately thanks to the growth in the American fanbase.

F1 reported a crowd of 400,000 for October’s race weekend at COTA, which was the last race under the previous contract.

A new deal for the United States GP at COTA was always expected, with an official announcement being made on Friday to ensure the track will stay on the calendar until at least the end of the 2026 season.

“We are thrilled to be announcing the extension with the Circuit of The Americas ahead of the exciting new 2022 season,” said F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali.

“I want to thank the promoter for their ongoing dedication and enthusiasm for Formula 1 where together we are continuing to grow the excitement around our sport in the US following the huge success of Netflix, the work of ESPN, and the incredible season we had in 2021.

“Austin is a great city, and the track is a favourite for all the drivers, and we cannot wait to be back in October for more action and entertainment.”

The Drive to Survive Netflix series has been instrumental in fuelling F1’s growth in the United States, which will host two grands prix for the first time since 1984 this year. The inaugural Miami Grand Prix is scheduled to take place in May. There also remains interest from Las Vegas in potentially hosting a race incorporating its famous Strip.

COTA was purpose-built for F1 ahead of the revival of the United States Grand Prix 10 years ago. The race dropped off the calendar following the 2007 race at Indianapolis, two years after the tyregate debacle that saw six cars start the race.

“The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix has become one of the biggest and greatest events in the world,” said COTA founding partner Bobby Epstein.

“We are extremely proud it has found a home in Texas - at Circuit of The Americas - and are grateful to the millions of fans who visited us over our first decade. We knew Austin, along with our neighbours in San Antonio and beyond, would be welcoming hosts - and they proved it.

“Thanks to everyone in the Formula 1 community for supporting our endeavours and rewarding our hard work. We are glad to have renewed our commitments and look forward to many more years of world championship racing, entertainment, and fun.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: FIA still need to do more to regain my trust
Previous article

Hamilton: FIA still need to do more to regain my trust
Next article

Russell: Mercedes W13 feels "very much in line" with F1 simulator

Russell: Mercedes W13 feels "very much in line" with F1 simulator
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
F1 regulations update confirms removal of Q2 tyre rule
Formula 1

F1 regulations update confirms removal of Q2 tyre rule

How F1’s new ‘show and tell’ technical sessions will work
Formula 1

How F1’s new ‘show and tell’ technical sessions will work

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Prime
Formula 1

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

Latest news

How Hamilton will be stronger than ever in F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hamilton will be stronger than ever in F1 2022

F1 regulations update confirms removal of Q2 tyre rule
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 regulations update confirms removal of Q2 tyre rule

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

How F1’s new ‘show and tell’ technical sessions will work
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1’s new ‘show and tell’ technical sessions will work

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign.

Formula 1
5 h
The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Prime

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Mercedes became the latest team to present a 2022 Formula 1 challenger on Friday as its W13 was revealed, with its silver livery making a comeback. But on the back of its fierce 2021 title battle and with an aerodynamic testing handicap, can Mercedes' new chariot mount a title defence - or will W13 prove to be unlucky?

Formula 1
Feb 18, 2022
The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Prime

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has unveiled its bold new F1-75, which appears to take an outside-the-box interpretation of Formula 1's new 2022 regulations. A number of design cues that, unintentionally or not, draw attention to the past are among the curiosities in a concept the team hopes will end its lengthy title drought

Formula 1
Feb 17, 2022
The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022 Prime

The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo’s early struggles getting up to speed at McLaren was a big story in Formula 1 in 2021. He improved to score that famous Monza win, but was still beaten in the championship by Lando Norris. As they enter their second season as teammates, here’s how the McLaren drivers have switched places in one important consideration.

Formula 1
Feb 16, 2022
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Prime

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection.

Formula 1
Feb 13, 2022
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Prime

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Prime

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

After a shy start to the 2022 Formula 1 launch season, the eye-catching scenes are in full flow thanks to Aston Martin and McLaren respectively. Both teams have provided a snapshot of what to expect this year along with a hint at the key battlegrounds and developments to come.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Prime

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Despite its big reputation and bigger bank balance in the form of owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's F1 outfit still faces challenges on its way to the top. 2022 could prove to be crucial for understanding its strengths and building on the success of its previous eras

Formula 1
Feb 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.