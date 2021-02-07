Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
234 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
259 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
266 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
273 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
286 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
301 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
307 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Nostalgia

Hill: Turning down Stewart in 1997 "broke my heart"

shares
comments
Hill: Turning down Stewart in 1997 "broke my heart"
By:

Damon Hill says that it “broke my heart” to turn down racing for Jackie Stewart’s new Formula 1 team for the 1997 season, but felt the move was too risky.

Towards the end of his championship-winning 1996 campaign, Hill was informed by Williams that he would not be retained for the following season, with the team opting to sign Heinz-Harald Frentzen as Jacques Villeneuve’s new teammate.

The decision came as a surprise to Hill, and left the British driver with limited options for 1997. He eventually signed for Arrows, who had scored just a single point in 1996 under its final year as Footwork.

But Hill was subject to interest from three-time world champion Stewart, who along with his son, Paul, had set up a new squad called Stewart Grand Prix that would serve as Ford’s factory F1 team from 1997.

Stewart noted in his autobiography that Hill was at the top of his shortlist, detailing that he wanted a driver who was “desirable, available and affordable”, only for a deal with Hill to never come off.

Speaking at The Mindset of Champions event hosted by Ignition Human Performance in partnership with Motorsport Tickets to support the Race Against Dementia and Halow Project charities, Hill explained how he agonised over the decision to turn Stewart down.

“He made me a very good offer,” Hill reflected, having known Stewart - a fond friend of his father - since he was a child. “I’ve got to say, it broke my heart to turn Jackie down, because I knew it would have been like a dream thing.

“I just thought career-wise, it would have been a big risk. They’d never run a Formula 1 team before. I think Jackie would let me off that one.

“To jump out of a winning team into a team that has never raced before was a little bit too much of a leap of faith for me - not that I ever doubted that Jackie and Paul would pull it off.”

Stewart explained how he and Paul had travelled to Ireland to especially meet Hill and try to sign him for 1997.

“The son of a bitch said no!” Stewart joked. “We wanted him desperately. We went over to Ireland, he was staying in Ireland at the time, and we flew to see ‘the’ Damon Hill.

“Of course he wasn’t there at the time, should have been, but when they finally arrived, he wouldn’t drive the bloody car. So he went for somebody else. I’ve forgiven him!”

Stewart would go on to record a second-place finish in Monaco with Rubens Barrichello at only its fifth race, but finished the year three points behind Arrows in the constructors’ championship.

Although Hill endured a difficult year with Arrows before leaving for Jordan, he recalled a memory from the Canadian Grand Prix when a fan he met in a lift helped change his attitude.

“I was driving for Arrows, she said ‘are you a driver?’, and I said yes, and she said, ‘oh, are you going to win the race?’” Hill recalled.

“We’re in the lift going down in the hotel, and she’s a fan and doesn’t know anything about motor racing, and she doesn’t know who I am. She was going, ‘are you going to win the race?’ And I was thinking, you obviously don’t know much, I’m in an Arrows, what a ridiculous question.

“She said, ‘yeah, but you’re in the race, right? Well you’ve got a chance, haven’t you?’ I thought, I like that attitude. That’s great. But realistically, I haven’t got a chance.

“Anyway, a few races later, I was leading the Hungarian Grand Prix in an Arrows! So she was right and I was wrong.”

Domenicali hopes "incredible" Hamilton stays in F1

Previous article

Domenicali hopes "incredible" Hamilton stays in F1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hill: Turning down Stewart in 1997 "broke my heart"

1h
2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Cup

Ty Dillon set to join Gaunt Brothers for two Daytona Cup races

4
NASCAR Cup

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR "future-proofing" its Next Gen car to enable hybrid

22h
Latest news
Hill: Turning down Stewart in 1997 "broke my heart"
Formula 1

Hill: Turning down Stewart in 1997 "broke my heart"

1h
Domenicali hopes "incredible" Hamilton stays in F1
Formula 1

Domenicali hopes "incredible" Hamilton stays in F1

5h
Haas: Grosjean, Magnussen could return as F1 substitute
Formula 1

Haas: Grosjean, Magnussen could return as F1 substitute

22h
The numbers that reveal McLaren's revival
Formula 1

The numbers that reveal McLaren's revival

23h
Verstappen US GP penalty was “toughest decision” - steward
Formula 1

Verstappen US GP penalty was “toughest decision” - steward

Feb 6, 2021
Latest videos
Why Lewis Hamilton Still Hasn't Signed His F1 2021 Contract 13:32
Formula 1
Feb 4, 2021

Why Lewis Hamilton Still Hasn't Signed His F1 2021 Contract

McLaren Unboxed | First Impressions | Daniel Ricciardo 07:57
Formula 1
Feb 4, 2021

McLaren Unboxed | First Impressions | Daniel Ricciardo

How The First McLaren Mercedes F1 Car Led To Greatness - The MP4/10 06:56
Formula 1
Feb 3, 2021

How The First McLaren Mercedes F1 Car Led To Greatness - The MP4/10

Circuit Catalunya turn 10 renovations 00:43
Formula 1
Feb 2, 2021

Circuit Catalunya turn 10 renovations

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test? 06:08
Formula 1
Feb 1, 2021

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test?

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Domenicali hopes "incredible" Hamilton stays in F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Domenicali hopes "incredible" Hamilton stays in F1

F1 planning Bahrain summit to discuss driver behaviour
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 planning Bahrain summit to discuss driver behaviour

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime
IMSA / Interview

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Trending Today

Hill: Turning down Stewart in 1997 "broke my heart"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

Hill: Turning down Stewart in 1997 "broke my heart"

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Ty Dillon set to join Gaunt Brothers for two Daytona Cup races
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ty Dillon set to join Gaunt Brothers for two Daytona Cup races

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name

NASCAR "future-proofing" its Next Gen car to enable hybrid
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR "future-proofing" its Next Gen car to enable hybrid

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

IRL: Greg Ray statement on Access Motorsports situation
IndyCar IndyCar / News

IRL: Greg Ray statement on Access Motorsports situation

Gallery: All McLaren F1 cars since 1966
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All McLaren F1 cars since 1966

Latest news

Hill: Turning down Stewart in 1997 "broke my heart"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

Hill: Turning down Stewart in 1997 "broke my heart"

Domenicali hopes "incredible" Hamilton stays in F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Domenicali hopes "incredible" Hamilton stays in F1

Haas: Grosjean, Magnussen could return as F1 substitute
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas: Grosjean, Magnussen could return as F1 substitute

The numbers that reveal McLaren's revival Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The numbers that reveal McLaren's revival

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.