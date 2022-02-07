Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Horner expecting better support for F1 race director for ’22
Formula 1 News

Sullivan hails “great layout” for Miami’s inaugural F1 race

Former Tyrrell F1 driver and Indianapolis 500 winner Danny Sullivan believes the new Miami International Autodrome Formula 1 track will be a “great layout” for its inaugural Grand Prix in May.

Sullivan hails “great layout” for Miami’s inaugural F1 race
Charles Bradley
By:
Listen to this article

The 1988 CART champion, who scored his only F1 points in the 1983 Monaco Grand Prix, plans to visit the track imminently, which completed its latest milestone of a ‘topping-out party’ for its Pit and Paddock building last week.

Sullivan spoke to Motorsport.com at a reception in Miami’s Design District that featured the North American debut of ARES S1 supercar and an art exhibition of his former Garvin Brown Racing Formula Atlantic teammate Hubert Phipps.

“I’ve been there twice, when it was pretty basic, but I’m going to drive it next week when it’s ready,” said Sullivan. “What I’m told is they’re made a really good job of the track. On paper it looks a great layout.”

Miami circuit

Miami circuit

Photo by: Liberty Media

The 3.36-mile, 19-turn track at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens was due to have its third and final layer of asphalt completed over the weekend, putting it well on schedule for the May 8 race date.

Sullivan believes the event will also benefit from being situated near a major stadium complex, without having the downsides of a ‘roval’, had organizers elected to go down that route, such as using the Homestead-Miami Speedway's road course to the south of the city, or the downtown street venue that was originally envisaged.

“I like what they’ve got there,” said Sullivan of the circuit design that winds around the home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team. “I’ve never liked ‘roval’-style tracks, apart from Daytona, because it’s always a compromise.

“But what you do have, around stadiums, is infrastructure and that helps a lot. Getting people in and out is a big factor, and it’s in a great position near the end of the Turnpike there.

“When you think back to all the politics, I think it’s a great solution because they were never going to get a street race approved downtown. In this day and age, it’s so difficult with the noise and complaining residents – even though it’s in May when it’s pretty quiet in Miami.”

Danny Sullivan, Tyrrell 011, 1983 Monaco Grand Prix

Danny Sullivan, Tyrrell 011, 1983 Monaco Grand Prix

Photo by: Sutton Images

Sullivan also believes the huge uplift of F1 interest of America, which attracted 400,000 to the United States Grand Prix at COTA last year and has led to a sellout of tickets for Miami’s first event, is down to the ‘Netflix effect’ of its Drive To Survive series.

“Give credit where credit is due, the growth in America is all due to Drive to Survive, and Sean Bratches was the brain behind it,” he said. “They [F1] paid for it, Netflix didn’t, and it has influenced America because of how well it’s been done.”

shares
comments

Related video

Horner expecting better support for F1 race director for ’22
Previous article

Horner expecting better support for F1 race director for ’22

Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
NASCAR’s Next Gen car hits early gremlins in LA Coliseum Clash Los Angeles Clash
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen car hits early gremlins in LA Coliseum Clash

Massa teams up with Glock for Interlagos Stock Car ‘doubles race’
Stock Car Pro Series

Massa teams up with Glock for Interlagos Stock Car ‘doubles race’

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team Prime
Formula 1

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team

Latest news

Sullivan hails “great layout” for Miami’s inaugural F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sullivan hails “great layout” for Miami’s inaugural F1 race

Horner expecting better support for F1 race director for ’22
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner expecting better support for F1 race director for ’22

The design trends to watch in the 2022 F1 car launches
Formula 1 Formula 1

The design trends to watch in the 2022 F1 car launches

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Prime

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Can’t pay or won’t pay? STUART CODLING digs into how Williams’ new owners got their teeth into the sponsor which caused the team to go up for sale in the first place…

Formula 1
8 h
How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title Prime

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title

Jacques Villeneuve was an unconventional and mercurial F1 talent who this year celebrates 25 years since becoming world champion. In this candid interview, he explains to Mark Gallagher that skiing taught him everything he knows, how his father’s sudden death was the making of him, and why he doesn’t like pushy racing dads…

Formula 1
Feb 6, 2022
Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come Prime

Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come

Following the Haas Formula 1 team's revealing of its 2022 car renders this week, the grand prix launch season is well and truly underway. But with so much to hide from rivals and to seek in performance, teams are set for a phoney war to find any advantage ahead of the real fight.

Formula 1
Feb 5, 2022
The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title Prime

The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title

It's Formula 1 drivers' world championship drought now stands at 14 years, dating back to Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. But if Ferrari makes the most of the rules reset to design a front-running car in 2021, racing director Laurent Mekies explains, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz can bring the good times back to Maranello

Formula 1
Feb 3, 2022
Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team Prime

Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team

OPINION: Every Formula 1 team that isn’t Red Bull or Mercedes is hoping the new cars will catapult it to the front of the grid, while those two want to re-establish their front-running position. But with only one constructors’ winner come 2022’s end, the pressure of such expectations is high. And at one squad, even more so...

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner Prime

The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner

After a shaky start, the W12 delivered Mercedes an eighth consecutive constructors’ championship in 2021. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing’s Stuart Codling, tech bosses Mike Elliott and Hywel Thomas explain the reasons for the team’s toughest-ever title defence…

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Prime

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Major changes have been underway at the Alpine Formula 1 team, led by new boss Laurent Rossi, including the departure of key leadership figures. But who is the Frenchman spearheading the veteran team's ambitions to return to the top?

Formula 1
Feb 1, 2022
The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Prime

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

McLaren's improvement over the past three Formula 1 seasons is clear for all to see, despite a drop to fourth behind Ferrari in last year’s constructors’ standings. But the crew at Woking know a true step to the top is still a work in progress, and the team is putting the infrastructure in place to get there

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.