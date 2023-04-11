Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur has "no doubt" about Leclerc's motivation Next / Alpine: Longer gaps between races early in F1 seasons could be "a way forward"
Formula 1 News

De Vries: No "game-changer" updates coming for AlphaTauri F1 car

Nyck De Vries anticipates consistent progress rather than a “game-changer” update package as his AlphaTauri Formula 1 team continues to develop the initially disappointing AT04.

Adam Cooper
By:
De Vries: No "game-changer" updates coming for AlphaTauri F1 car
Listen to this article

AlphaTauri's disappointing start to the 2023 season was reflected in team boss Franz Tost's suggestion in Jeddah that he doesn't trust his engineers after the car failed to meet expectations.

A new floor introduced in Australia was the first major upgrade for the car as the team tries to find more speed, although after Yuki Tsunoda damaged his in FP1 only de Vries had it for the remainder of the Melbourne weekend.

The Dutchman's race was ended when he was hit by Logan Sargeant at the final grid restart, but noted that the new floor and diffuser felt like a genuine step forward.

"I think the differences are quite subtle," De Vries said in Australia.

"And obviously, on this specific track, there's actually not very much low speed. But certainly, all development on the car is very necessary because everyone is working hard.

"And I think that all the little things we are constantly bringing - it's not like there is a game-changer, you're not going from P15 to P8 - all the little details are making a difference.

"And constantly you're searching and finding more, and then you find yourself hopefully close to the top 10.

"Obviously we are closely working together. We are a team, working together and addressing and highlighting potential areas we can improve, and I think it's clear where we need to find performance.

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

"But equally it's a moving target, and it's all relative to competition, so it's also never good enough."

Read Also:

Regarding the new floor, he said: "I think it definitely helped us a little bit, being a little bit more competitive. It's so tight in the midfield, a little difference, it can swing so quickly.

"So it definitely helped. And that's encouraging. But we will need to continue to push the team to get close to the top 10."

He added: "We will have a bit of time now to try and learn what we've brought and hopefully we can use that to our advantage going forward in bringing new updates and putting more development on the car."

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur has "no doubt" about Leclerc's motivation

Alpine: Longer gaps between races early in F1 seasons could be "a way forward"
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
F1 agrees new partnership with Paramount+

F1 agrees new partnership with Paramount+

Formula 1
Australian GP

F1 agrees new partnership with Paramount+ F1 agrees new partnership with Paramount+

Horner denies Russell’s Red Bull F1 sandbagging claims

Horner denies Russell’s Red Bull F1 sandbagging claims

Formula 1
Australian GP

Horner denies Russell’s Red Bull F1 sandbagging claims Horner denies Russell’s Red Bull F1 sandbagging claims

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance

Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance

MGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull

Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull

F1 Formula 1

Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull

Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races

Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races

F1 Formula 1

Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality

Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash? Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again? Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.