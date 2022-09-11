Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Italian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization Next / F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Italian GP under safety car
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut

Williams stand-in Nyck de Vries admits he "spent the whole night awake" ahead of his "dream" Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix, in which he finished ninth.

Lewis Duncan
By:
De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut
Listen to this article

The 2020/2021 Formula E champion was drafted in to replace Alex Albon on Saturday at Monza after the Thai driver was struck down by appendicitis.

De Vries qualified a solid 13th before being promoted to eighth due to a raft of grid penalties being applied to drivers ahead of him.

The Dutchman would only lose one place in the race to finish his debut in ninth, keeping that result despite being summoned by the FIA over an erratic driving infringement, for which he was given a reprimand.

Commenting on his manic F1 debut with Williams, de Vries said: "The whole of the last 24 hours has just been a dream.

"I didn't really have much time to think because everything was so rushed. I had a very bad sleep, it went from excitement into nerves and I didn't dare even look into my sleep tracking because basically I spent the whole night awake.

"But perhaps it helped me. I couldn't think and I just had to get on with the job.

"My start wasn't great but it was enough to maintain position, and I think it was key for me to get into a rhythm in the beginning and not lose position [because] then your tyres are dirty and you're always on the back foot.

"That's why I was really happy with our strategy and how we managed that. And actually the pace was really good, the car was great and we made a small adjustment from stint one to stint two.

"I asked a lot of help from the team to use the tools in the car to influence the balance.

"Again, I know that we had a little bit of help from outside with grid penalties and all that. But hey, no one take these points away from us."

Nyck de Vries, Williams Racing

Nyck de Vries, Williams Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

De Vries came close to being given a track limits penalty in the race, which he says was down to the "high-speed balance" of his Williams being off and forcing him out wide through the Lesmo section.

"In the beginning of the race I wasn't really happy with the high-speed balance," he added.

"And that kind of forced me always a bit wide. I struggled to turn the car, especially in the two Lesmos, and that was forcing me wide.

"So, with the kind of flap adjust for run two I felt like the balance was in a better window and that helped me to be cleaner and safer on track limits."

Read Also:

De Vries says fellow Dutchman and Italian GP winner Max Verstappen offered him some "kind" advice ahead of his first start, and "appreciates" the support he had from a number of drivers over the weekend.

"He was kind," de Vries said when asked what Verstappen said to him on the grid.

"We had some messaging last night, even this morning. Lewis [Hamilton] congratulated me, they've all been very supportive and very kind.

"Max just came to me and said 'it's going to be fine, it's going to be good, you will be fine.
Just have a good start and get through'.

"So, I appreciate the support, and also very thankful to all the fans who voted me as driver of the day."

shares
comments

Related video

Italian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Previous article

Italian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Next article

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Italian GP under safety car

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Italian GP under safety car
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
De Vries grateful Monza F1 'job interview played into my hands' Italian GP
Formula 1

De Vries grateful Monza F1 'job interview played into my hands'

Hamilton might 'watch Game of Thrones' if stuck in DRS train in Italian GP Italian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton might 'watch Game of Thrones' if stuck in DRS train in Italian GP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime
MotoGP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Latest news

Red Bull's VSC plan shows Ferrari's F1 strategy call not wrong in Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's VSC plan shows Ferrari's F1 strategy call not wrong in Italian GP

Red Bull has revealed that it would have stopped Max Verstappen during the early VSC period at Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix if then leader Charles Leclerc had not pitted.

Albon recovering from respiratory failure after appendicitis surgery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon recovering from respiratory failure after appendicitis surgery

Williams Formula 1 has announced Alex Albon suffered from respiratory failure after his appendicitis surgery, with the Thai driver having to spend time in intensive care.

Drugovich announced as Aston Martin F1 reserve
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drugovich announced as Aston Martin F1 reserve

Newly-crowned Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich has joined Aston Martin as a reserve driver and the first member of its young driver development programme.

De Vries grateful Monza F1 'job interview played into my hands'
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries grateful Monza F1 'job interview played into my hands'

Nyck de Vries says he is grateful his Italian Grand Prix "job interview" as a Williams stand-in "played into our hands" as questions over his Formula 1 future intensify.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
6 h
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help Prime

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help

The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded

Formula 1
7 h
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.