Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Next / F1 to discuss ‘unacceptable’ fan harassment with Austrian GP promoter
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

‘Disappearing’ skid blocks a part of F1’s flexi floor tricks

Moveable skid blocks, that are pushed up and disappear inside the plank when the car strikes the ground, have emerged as a key component of Formula 1’s flexi floor tricks.

Jonathan Noble
By:
‘Disappearing’ skid blocks a part of F1’s flexi floor tricks
Listen to this article

As part of the FIA’s effort to stamp out excessive porpoising, it is also tightening up on floor stiffness to ensure there is a level playing field between teams.

There have been suspicions that some squads have found clever ways to run their cars lower to the ground than their rivals through more flexible floor components.

By running a less stiff floor, teams are able to be more aggressive with their front right height to increase their performance – as there are fewer concerns about porpoising and of wearing away the plank.

But as part of the FIA’s investigation in to the porpoising phenomenon in F1, it discovered that some teams have been exploiting grey areas to fully comply with the underfloor rules and checks, yet run their cars in a way that was not originally intended.

This was originally believed to have been mainly through teams ensuring their floors and planks were stiff enough in areas that were checked, but then flexed in other areas.

However, Motorsport.com has learned that, following the latest discussions between teams and the FIA in this weekend’s F1 Commission meeting, an even more intricate trick has emerged.

It is suspected that some teams have cleverly split up the skid blocks, which protect the holes where the FIA plank thickness measurements are taken, in to separate sections.

There is a main skid block that runs around the majority of the hole, but then a more rearward section that moves up and down independently within the plank to become fully enclosed and protected if the car hits the ground.

By disappearing up inside the plank, this section does not get worn down as the rest of the floor hits the track – so remains at its original thickness throughout to be fully compliant with the previous 9mm depth checks that are conducted by the FIA after races.

Plank

Plank

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Up until now, teams only needed to ensure enough thickness at one area of the hole to comply with the rules – so the moveable part of the skid would have no problem passing this.

From the Belgian Grand Prix, when the new floor stipulations will come in to force, the FIA’s checks on the thickness are being changed.

In the draft TD sent to teams ahead of the British Grand Prix it noted: “we wish to confirm that compliance with this Article will be required around at least 75% of each periphery.”

This means that teams will no longer be able to use small areas of moveable skid block material to help comply with the rules in a single area.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, whose team has welcomed the FIA’s move to act on floor stiffness, confirmed at the Austrian Grand Prix that two tricks had emerged in the last discussions.

“As a matter of fact, some teams have skids that actually disappear when the car hits the bottom,” he said.

“The reason for skids is that they are the limitation of how much plank wear you can have. And if a skid can disappear miraculously into the floor, that is clearly against the regulations.

“Then the second thing is a plank that can deflect or that basically also moves away more than the tolerance should be. The tolerance is one millimetre. And if a plank moves away many more millimetres up into the car obviously, you gain some performance there too.

“I think the first one [skid tricks] is going to disappear for Spa...because apparently skid material is not available [until then]. And the second one is going to be clarified in next year's regulations.”

Red Bull and Ferrari have been central to the focus on flexi floors and skid block tricks, having been the quickest teams so far this season.

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team boss, is adamant that his squad has not been up to anything.

“That’s total rubbish. Total rubbish,” he said. “I think we’re getting issues mixed up here.

“Maybe he’s referring to, I don’t know, cars that are around him at the moment. I have no idea, but I have absolutely no issues or concerns on our floor.”

Ferrari has admitted, however, that the clarification regarding new tests on the floor will require his squad to make some modifications.

“There will be some changes which will be required because now a new clarification has been issued with new tests which is required on new requirements, new specification,” he said.

“It will take some time to do it, so at least I think it's good to relax it to Belgium because [porpoising] not being a subject, there is no need to rush.”

Ferrari F1-75, bottom view

Ferrari F1-75, bottom view

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP
Previous article

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP
Next article

F1 to discuss ‘unacceptable’ fan harassment with Austrian GP promoter

F1 to discuss ‘unacceptable’ fan harassment with Austrian GP promoter
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari's Binotto too "nervous" to watch F1 Austrian GP closing stages Austrian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari's Binotto too "nervous" to watch F1 Austrian GP closing stages

F1 plans talks with teams over carbon brake dust concerns Austrian GP
Formula 1

F1 plans talks with teams over carbon brake dust concerns

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime
Formula 1

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Latest news

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Ferrari's Binotto too "nervous" to watch F1 Austrian GP closing stages
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari's Binotto too "nervous" to watch F1 Austrian GP closing stages

Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
4 h
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Prime

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
10 h
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Prime

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Prime

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.