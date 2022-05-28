Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / FIA makes first step to streamline fuel temperature monitoring Next / Monaco F1 practice traffic sent Tsunoda’s stress level "over the limit"
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Domenicali doubts Formula 1 needs 11th team amid Andretti push

Formula 1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali has cast doubt on Andretti’s push to join the grid as an 11th team, saying any new entry needs to be “really significant”.

Luke Smith
By:
Domenicali doubts Formula 1 needs 11th team amid Andretti push
Listen to this article

American racing marque Andretti is currently pushing to join the F1 grid in 2024. But its plans have received a lukewarm response from the rest of the field thus far amid concerns over prize money dilution.

Only McLaren and Alpine have appeared to support the push by Michael Andretti to establish an 11th F1 team, having seen his bid to take over Sauber - which operates the Alfa Romeo team - fall apart last year when a deal was almost finalised.

Andretti met with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in Miami to discuss his plans, and revealed he is going ahead with construction on an F1 facility in Indianapolis starting this summer.

But F1 chief Domenicali has now questioned the need to add an 11th team to the grid, noting the health of the existing field amid the series’ current boom.

Speaking at the Business of F1 Forum organised by the Financial Times and Motorsport Network in Monaco on Friday, Domenicali said it was “the first time in my life” that every F1 team was healthy and no-one was struggling financially.

“They are very solid, and this is something that is a big reward for them,” Domenicali said.

“They’ve invested in us, and that’s the reason why we do believe that the community of the teams has to be respected.

“Today, it’s not a problem of having more teams, because we have a list. Some of them are more vocal than the others, but we have a lot of people or a lot of investors who would like to be in Formula 1.

“But we need to protect the teams. This is really another sign of a very healthy system.”

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1, Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, on the grid

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1, Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, on the grid

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Asked if he thought F1 had the right number of teams at the moment, Domenicali replied: “I think so.

“And if anyone wants to come in, it has to be really significant.”

Any new team wishing to join the F1 grid must pay a $200m anti-dilution fee that is split between all the other teams, under the terms of the latest Concorde Agreement.

But as F1 continues to grow commercially and team values increase, doubts have been raised about this one-time payment being enough to make up for the dilution of the prize money fund.

The “really significant” interest Domenicali is referring to is understood to be major manufacturers.

Read Also:

Both Audi and Porsche look set to enter F1 under the revised power unit regulations in 2026, but would do so via partnerships with existing teams - thought to be Porsche’s plan with Red Bull - or potentially acquiring another entry.

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei stayed coy on the possibility of Porsche and Audi joining, but said: “We’ve heard the president and CEO of the Volkswagen Group make some statements that suggests that they’re interested. We’ll take it only on his word.”

shares
comments
FIA makes first step to streamline fuel temperature monitoring
Previous article

FIA makes first step to streamline fuel temperature monitoring
Next article

Monaco F1 practice traffic sent Tsunoda’s stress level "over the limit"

Monaco F1 practice traffic sent Tsunoda’s stress level "over the limit"
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
FIA dismisses Ferrari protest against Red Bull in Monaco GP Monaco GP
Formula 1

FIA dismisses Ferrari protest against Red Bull in Monaco GP

Power outage delayed Monaco start, prevented standing restarts Monaco GP
Formula 1

Power outage delayed Monaco start, prevented standing restarts

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Latest news

FIA dismisses Ferrari protest against Red Bull in Monaco GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA dismisses Ferrari protest against Red Bull in Monaco GP

Power outage delayed Monaco start, prevented standing restarts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Power outage delayed Monaco start, prevented standing restarts

Alonso: ‘Not my problem’ slow driving frustrated Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: ‘Not my problem’ slow driving frustrated Hamilton

Schumacher: Huge Monaco GP crash felt "super weird"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: Huge Monaco GP crash felt "super weird"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse Prime

Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse

Charles Leclerc's ill-fortune at his home Formula 1 race is well-established. But his single lap pace and over longer runs during Friday practice will leave the Ferrari driver upbeat that he can make up for his Barcelona disappointment by finally recording a finish and perhaps even banking 25 world championship points in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix...

Formula 1
May 27, 2022
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
May 26, 2022
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.