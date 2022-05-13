Listen to this article

The FIA Formula 2 driver, who was the 2021 FIA Formula 3 runner-up, will take part in testing at the Losail International Circuit this weekend in the A521.

The Australian driver, whose father is motorcycle racing legend Mick Doohan, joined the F1 team’s academy in January ahead of his debut F2 season with Virtuosi Racing.

He joins 2021 F2 champion and Alpine reserve driver Oscar Piastri at the test, with his fellow Aussie having completed two days of testing on Wednesday and Thursday.

Piastri previously tested the F1 car in Austin in April, and will undergo a third test in Spielberg after the Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix.

Doohan said: “I’m super excited to drive a Formula 1 car for the first time.

“This is a moment that I’ve been building up to ever since I started racing karts, and I know these opportunities are extremely privileged.

“I’m very grateful to Alpine for the opportunity and I’m looking forward to giving it my best on the test day.

“I’ve watched behind the scenes at some private tests before and I’ve completed a lot of preparation in the loop simulator at Enstone, so I’m definitely feeling ready for this challenge.

“I’ll build myself up on the day, enjoy it at the same time and hopefully learn as much as possible alongside the team.”

Oscar Piastri, Alpine Academy Photo by: Alpine

Doohan has had a difficult start to his maiden F2 season, having only scored six points in three rounds.

He took pole position at the season opener in Bahrain, but suffered damage after contact with championship leader Theo Pourchaire after his pitstop and was forced to stop again, finishing 10th.

He was set to line up third for the feature race in Saudi Arabia, but was excluded from qualifying after the team was unable to supply enough fuel from his car, forcing him to start at the back of the grid before fighting his way up to ninth place.

More bad luck followed in Imola, with a startline collision with 2021 F3 champion Dennis Hauger ending his race.

F2 returns next weekend in Barcelona in support of the Spanish Grand Prix from 20-22 May.