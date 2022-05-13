Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Video: When Hamilton first had a bad F1 car Next / Wolff: Russell's F1 approach feels like he has been here "forever"
Formula 1 News

Doohan set for first F1 test with Alpine in Qatar

Alpine Academy driver Jack Doohan will have his first taste of Formula 1 machinery in Qatar on Sunday. 

Megan White
By:
Doohan set for first F1 test with Alpine in Qatar
Listen to this article

The FIA Formula 2 driver, who was the 2021 FIA Formula 3 runner-up, will take part in testing at the Losail International Circuit this weekend in the A521. 

The Australian driver, whose father is motorcycle racing legend Mick Doohan, joined the F1 team’s academy in January ahead of his debut F2 season with Virtuosi Racing. 

He joins 2021 F2 champion and Alpine reserve driver Oscar Piastri at the test, with his fellow Aussie having completed two days of testing on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Piastri previously tested the F1 car in Austin in April, and will undergo a third test in Spielberg after the Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix. 

Doohan said: “I’m super excited to drive a Formula 1 car for the first time.  

“This is a moment that I’ve been building up to ever since I started racing karts, and I know these opportunities are extremely privileged.  

“I’m very grateful to Alpine for the opportunity and I’m looking forward to giving it my best on the test day.  

“I’ve watched behind the scenes at some private tests before and I’ve completed a lot of preparation in the loop simulator at Enstone, so I’m definitely feeling ready for this challenge.  

“I’ll build myself up on the day, enjoy it at the same time and hopefully learn as much as possible alongside the team.” 

Oscar Piastri, Alpine Academy

Oscar Piastri, Alpine Academy

Photo by: Alpine

Doohan has had a difficult start to his maiden F2 season, having only scored six points in three rounds. 

He took pole position at the season opener in Bahrain, but suffered damage after contact with championship leader Theo Pourchaire after his pitstop and was forced to stop again, finishing 10th.  

He was set to line up third for the feature race in Saudi Arabia, but was excluded from qualifying after the team was unable to supply enough fuel from his car, forcing him to start at the back of the grid before fighting his way up to ninth place. 

More bad luck followed in Imola, with a startline collision with 2021 F3 champion Dennis Hauger ending his race.  

F2 returns next weekend in Barcelona in support of the Spanish Grand Prix from 20-22 May. 

shares
comments
Video: When Hamilton first had a bad F1 car
Previous article

Video: When Hamilton first had a bad F1 car

Next article

Wolff: Russell's F1 approach feels like he has been here "forever"

Wolff: Russell's F1 approach feels like he has been here "forever"
Load comments
Megan White More from
Megan White
W Series Miami: Chadwick claims double with lights-to-flag victory Miami
W Series

W Series Miami: Chadwick claims double with lights-to-flag victory

Sainz: "Not easy to get confidence back" after Miami practice shunt Miami GP
Formula 1

Sainz: "Not easy to get confidence back" after Miami practice shunt

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime
FIA F3

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

More from
Jack Doohan
Doohan stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia qualifying times, loses P3 start Jeddah
FIA F2

Doohan stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia qualifying times, loses P3 start

Why Doohan chose Alpine Academy over Red Bull F1 junior programme
Formula 1

Why Doohan chose Alpine Academy over Red Bull F1 junior programme

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Spielberg Prime
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alpine CEO: Alonso’s Miami F1 penalty "difficult to accept" Miami GP
Formula 1

Alpine CEO: Alonso’s Miami F1 penalty "difficult to accept"

The F1 drivers' parade secret behind Alonso’s flying Miami start Miami GP
Formula 1

The F1 drivers' parade secret behind Alonso’s flying Miami start

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Latest news

Why Miami’s unloved chicane won’t be an easy fix due to F1 rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Miami’s unloved chicane won’t be an easy fix due to F1 rules

Why $200m won’t convince teams on Andretti’s Formula 1 plans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why $200m won’t convince teams on Andretti’s Formula 1 plans

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo

Hamilton: City races best way forward for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: City races best way forward for F1

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo Prime

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo

US-owned but until recently Russian-backed, Haas seems to have reached a turning point in car performance after three gruesome seasons. And it needs to if it’s to attract fresh investment. Team boss Gunther Steiner tells Oleg Karpov how close Haas came to the abyss.

Formula 1
4 h
How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket Prime

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket

As Formula 1 teams have settled down in understanding the new generation of cars and the way they need to maximise their performance, fresh lessons have emerged. Jonathan Noble investigates how they have brought with them an all-new kind of grand prix racing

Formula 1
May 12, 2022
Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives Prime

Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives

Formula 1 lost one of its brightest stars when Gilles Villeneuve was killed during practice for the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix. Forty years on, Motorsport.com picks out the greatest drives by a Ferrari legend

Formula 1
May 11, 2022
The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat Prime

The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat

OPINION: Much was made of Formula 1’s first Miami Grand Prix – what turned out to be a very ‘marmite’ event for both those in attendance and everyone following on TV. But even as the on-track battle between Red Bull and Ferrari it produced continued the negative run of results for the red team, it contained a glimmer it must hope continues to shine

Formula 1
May 11, 2022
How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge Prime

How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge

OPINION: Despite all of the stylistic embellishments festooning Formula 1's inaugural Miami Grand Prix, the Miami International Autodrome offered the drivers a unique challenge and punished driver errors; a stark contrast to the usual cast of modern-day circuits

Formula 1
May 10, 2022
Why F1’s turbulent relationship with Russia is nothing new Prime

Why F1’s turbulent relationship with Russia is nothing new

Russia’s involvement in Formula 1 has been big on promise but short on delivery – then reached the end of the road prematurely. MARK GALLAGHER investigates why

Formula 1
May 10, 2022
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's eagerly-anticipated debut in Miami was the scene for the latest bout for victory between Red Bull and Ferrari. But there was plenty of intrigue up and down the field at F1's newest race, including another stirring drive from a 2022 returnee

Formula 1
May 9, 2022
The late danger that could have cost Verstappen Miami GP victory Prime

The late danger that could have cost Verstappen Miami GP victory

Max Verstappen secured his third win of the 2022 Formula 1 season in Miami after again beating early leader Charles Leclerc. But unlike their Jeddah duel in which the result was the same, the Red Bull driver this time had to stave off a late restart challenge that offered Leclerc an opportunity to turn the tables

Formula 1
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.