Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Solving for the future of race operations today Next / Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA
Formula 1 News

Doohan set for Mexico, Abu Dhabi F1 free practice runs with Alpine

Jack Doohan is set to run rookie FP1 sessions for Alpine in Mexico and Abu Dhabi, marking the Australian's public Formula 1 debut.

Adam Cooper
By:
Doohan set for Mexico, Abu Dhabi F1 free practice runs with Alpine
Listen to this article

These will be the last opportunities for any teams to run rookies this year, as Brazil is a sprint race and thus FP1 is followed by qualifying in the afternoon.

It is understood that any formal confirmation of Doohan's outings has been delayed by complications over formally finalising Oscar Piastri's exit from the team.

The latter was supposed to do the Alpine FP1 running this year, but that naturally became unrealistic after his move to McLaren was confirmed.

Doohan has been preparing for his run with outings in Alpine's 2021 car, including one in Budapest last month at the same session that Nyck de Vries and Antonio Giovinazzi drove the car. He also gained some brief experience with the current car on a filming day at Monza.

Doohan is highly regarded within the Alpine camp, and he was regarded as a possible Plan B should the team have failed to secure the services of Pierre Gasly for 2023.

He put himself in the frame with a strong rookie F2 season, having won the sprints at Silverstone and Hungary, and the feature race at Spa. He is currently fourth in the points standings.

Jack Doohan, Virtuosi Racing

Jack Doohan, Virtuosi Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

With Gasly and Ocon both now secure at the Enstone camp it remains to be seen what Doohan's options are for next year and beyond.

Some other teams have yet to confirm who will fill their final FP1 slots, with both Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri still having to do one session.

Liam Lawson is the candidate for both seats, assuming that De Vries is not an option in Abu Dhabi due to his ongoing Mercedes commitments. The Dutchman still has to do one more session in the W13 in Mexico.

Other FP1 outings still to come include Pietro Fittipaldi (Haas, Mexico and Abu Dhabi), Pato O'Ward (McLaren, Abu Dhabi), Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin, Abu Dhabi), Robert Shwartzman (Ferrari, Abu Dhabi) and Logan Sargeant (Williams, Mexico and Abu Dhabi).

Many of the drivers who have conducted FP1 sessions this year will also be involved in the rookie testing that takes place in Abu Dhabi after the race weekend, and which also forms part of Pirelli's preparations for 2023. It's understood that De Vries will be free by then to drive for AlphaTauri.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Solving for the future of race operations today
Previous article

Solving for the future of race operations today
Next article

Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA

Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA United States GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA

Horner: Verstappen F1 recovery “almost scripted” as win honours Mateschitz United States GP
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen F1 recovery “almost scripted” as win honours Mateschitz

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Is Audi's long-term future in customer racing now secure?
DTM DTM

Is Audi's long-term future in customer racing now secure?

Audi’s potential exit from customer racing appears to have been averted and several signs now point towards the German marque continuing its presence in GT cars for the foreseeable future.

Mercedes to change F1 car architecture for 2023, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes to change F1 car architecture for 2023, says Wolff

Toto Wolff says the “DNA” of Mercedes’ Formula 1 car is going to change in 2023 as it looks to resolve the issues in its W13 chassis.

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

OPINION: Francesco Bagnaia has put one hand firmly on the 2022 MotoGP world title after winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, and the permutations are weighted heavily in his favour heading to the Valencia finale. But as Ducati stands on the cusp of something it has longed for since 2007, the Sepang race also hinted towards a future problem…

How McLaren uses high-tech to make race-deciding strategy calls
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren uses high-tech to make race-deciding strategy calls

It may seem hard to believe, but when the McLaren Formula 1 Team brings Lando Norris or Daniel Ricciardo in for a fresh set of tyres during a race, the call has not just been made at the track – it has been supported by a team of 40 engineers sat in ‘Mission Control’ at McLaren’s UK base, thousands of miles away.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
22 h
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
23 h
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Prime

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs.

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Prime

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Prime

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.