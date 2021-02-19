Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
158 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
270 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
285 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
291 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Red Bull announces launch date for RB16B Next / AlphaTauri needs error-free 2021 F1 season - Tost
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Netflix reveals release date for season 3 of Drive to Survive

By:

Formula 1 has announced that the third season of Netflix’s ‘Drive to Survive’ documentary series will be released on 19 March.

shares
comments
Netflix reveals release date for season 3 of Drive to Survive

The series will cover the delayed and condensed 2020 season, which was significantly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.  

The Netflix production team was present at F1 events before the pandemic brought much of the world to a standstill last spring and continued to film behind the scenes once the F1 season eventually got going in July.  

The Netflix crew followed Ferrari at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix at Monza – where both Ferrari cars retired in dramatic fashion in the race – and were spotted filming Nico Hulkenberg after his last-minute call-up to replace Sergio Perez for the two races at Silverstone.  

‘Drive to Survive’ has been shown on Netflix since 2019, with the format following several major storylines from the previous season.  

Alongside the announcement that the third series of the show will premiere nine days before the start of the 2021 season at the Bahrain GP, a short teaser highlighting the challenges the pandemic posed to F1 last year was also released.

Read Also:

A full trailer for the third series of the show is set to be revealed in the coming weeks of the 2021 pre-season, which also include the eight remaining teams revealing the cars they will use this season and the three days of pre-season testing. 

The single, three-day test will also take place at the Bahrain International Circuit, which hosted two races at the end of the 2020 season – the Bahrain GP that got off to a shocking start with Romain Grosjean’s fiery, high-speed crash on the opening lap, and then the unexpected result of the Sakhir GP, which was won by Racing Point and Sergio Perez after Mercedes stand-in George Russell was thwarted by a botched pitstop and then a puncture.  

‘Drive to Survive’ is produced by Academy Award winner James Gay Rees and Paul Martin for Box to Box Films. 

An F1 statement called the latest series of ‘Drive to Survive’ “the most dramatic season to date” and said “fans will once again be taken behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams battle it out for victory in a year like no other”. 

Related video

Red Bull announces launch date for RB16B

Previous article

Red Bull announces launch date for RB16B

Next article

AlphaTauri needs error-free 2021 F1 season - Tost

AlphaTauri needs error-free 2021 F1 season - Tost
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle

5h
2
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled

15h
3
NASCAR XFINITY

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

4
NASCAR Truck

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary

5
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney signs contract extension with Team Penske

Latest news
What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset
Formula 1

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

1h
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch
Formula 1

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

1h
Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car
Formula 1

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car

1h
Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

4h
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo
Formula 1

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

4h
Latest videos
Say Hello To The RB16B | Unveiling Our 2021 Car 00:52
Formula 1
3h

Say Hello To The RB16B | Unveiling Our 2021 Car

McLaren MCL35M and McLaren MCL35 Compared 00:32
Formula 1
18h

McLaren MCL35M and McLaren MCL35 Compared

AlphaTauri AT02 and AlphaTauri AT01 compared 00:33
Formula 1
18h

AlphaTauri AT02 and AlphaTauri AT01 compared

Antonio Giovinazzi interview | Alfa Romeo Racing 03:52
Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021

Antonio Giovinazzi interview | Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen interview | Alfa Romeo Racing 04:18
Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021

Kimi Raikkonen interview | Alfa Romeo Racing

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull made no secret of the fact its 2021 F1 car is an evolution of its predecessor, but in keeping the same foundations while hiding some tightly-guarded updates with its RB16B, the team aims to avoid suffering the same pitfalls of previous years

Formula 1
1h
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Alex Albon has faced the media for the first time since he lost his Red Bull drive at the end of 2020 and dropped out of a Formula 1 race seat altogether. He has a history of bouncing back from setbacks, so here's what he must do to rise again

Formula 1
4h
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
19h
Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo launched its C41 with a revised front nose, but there's little to suggest it will surge up the leaderboard in 2021. As the team frankly admits, it's putting its eggs in the basket labelled 2022 and hoping to hold the eighth place it earned last year

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Red Bull opted not to re-sign Pierre Gasly even before it decided to drop Alex Albon and so the Frenchman's Formula 1 journey will continue at AlphaTauri. This has positive and negative connotations for one of last season's star performers.

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2021
Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021 Prime

Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021

After seven years of defeat at the hands of Mercedes, Red Bull is as hungry as ever to secure a fifth world championship. But there are key challenges it must overcome in 2021 to switch from challenger to conqueror

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021
How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules Prime

How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules

AlphaTauri launched its AT02, complete with a new livery, as it bids to home in on an already-tight midfield battle. Although there were few outright new parts displayed on the launch render, there might be a few clues into further changes down the line…

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021
Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari Prime

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

The freshly-rebranded Alpine Academy is bursting with talented youngsters all searching for a route to Formula 1. The only problem is the path is narrow and far from straightforward, as Ferrari found out at the end of last year

Formula 1
Feb 18, 2021

Trending Today

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle

Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary

Ryan Blaney signs contract extension with Team Penske
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ryan Blaney signs contract extension with Team Penske

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Marc Marquez faces six-month layoff after third surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez faces six-month layoff after third surgery

Latest news

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.