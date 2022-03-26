Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hamilton: Will Smith’s movie inspires me for own F1 biopic Next / Saudi Arabian GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Jeddah
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

F1 teams say drivers still "concerned" over Saudi GP safety

Formula 1 teams have revealed that drivers remain “concerned” over the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix following the Friday attack on the nearby Aramco facility. 

Matt Kew
By:
F1 teams say drivers still "concerned" over Saudi GP safety
Listen to this article

The drivers were involved in meetings for over four hours on Friday night in Jeddah as they debated if the race should go ahead following a missile strike by Houthi rebels on the nearby Aramco oil station. 

Despite team principals initially agreeing a “unanimous” decision in under an hour that the second round of the F1 season should go ahead, they and championship chiefs plus Saudi authorities were drawn back into talks with drivers before the final resolution. 

This, according to a Grand Prix Drivers' Association statement, was after "natural human concerns" triggered the debate to boycott the race. 

Facing the media for the first time in Jeddah since news of the attacks broke into the mainstream, team bosses have revealed the ongoing concern among their drivers, with Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto saying: “I don't think we said that they are 100% happy and fully relaxed.” 

He continued: “I think they are still concerned but they are listening to the assurance that we give them, the understanding of the importance to stay here and somehow try to race because it's the best choice we can do.” 

Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1, in the Press Conference

Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1, in the Press Conference

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The drivers are said to have had some of their worries alleviated by the Saudi authorities and security agencies “that everything would have been safe and under control,” as per Aston Martin’s Mike Krack. 

Part of the case in favour of the race going ahead, according to Haas boss Gunther Steiner, was that the authorities live in and have raised families in the area and feel safe amid the ongoing conflict.  

An ‘independent defence’ figurehead was also involved in the talks as part of a “very credible” explanation of the “technical systems” in place to protect those on the ground.  

Binotto said: "Certainly, [the drivers] were concerned. It's not normal facts happening just close to the circuit.  

“The concerns, they need to be translating to considerations and discussions.  

“We explained to them the situation, make them understand that as matter of fact, we are safe and secure.  

“They simply understood and supported the fact that it's important to stay, to remain and continue the weekend and drive here in Saudi for the weekend.  

“By leaving the country, it will not have been simply the right choice. 

“[As team principal] I believe that it's important to listen to [the drivers], as it is as well important to explain to them the consideration of what is really is right.” 

McLaren’s Andreas Seidl noted that it “took a bit of time” for the drivers to get the required “good overview in a transparent way” of the strike that occurred during the first free practice session. 

Seidl continued: “I guess it was important to invest the time and also have this open and transparent dialogue.” 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: Will Smith’s movie inspires me for own F1 biopic
Previous article

Hamilton: Will Smith’s movie inspires me for own F1 biopic
Next article

Saudi Arabian GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Jeddah

Saudi Arabian GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Jeddah
Load comments
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
F1 drivers call for further talks over Saudi GP’s future Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

F1 drivers call for further talks over Saudi GP’s future

Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Saudi Arabian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

Latest news

F1 drivers call for further talks over Saudi GP’s future
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers call for further talks over Saudi GP’s future

Saudi Arabia would have cancelled F1 race for credible threat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia would have cancelled F1 race for credible threat

2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Perez takes Saudi GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Perez takes Saudi GP pole

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
23 h
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Prime

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.