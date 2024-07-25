"It would've been tempting" – F1 drivers weigh in on McLaren's team order row

The team order facing Lando Norris regarding his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri and potential victory in the Hungarian GP is one every ultra-competitive Formula 1 driver would dread, but they are not always heeded.

Famously, back in the 2013 Malaysian Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel defied a Red Bull team order in attacking Mark Webber – now Piastri's manager – when the pair had initially been told to get to the finish with their order preserved with the Australian ahead.





More recently, Max Verstappen refused to hand a place back to team-mate Sergio Perez at the 2022 Brazilian GP when the Mexican driver was putting in a doomed effort to finish second in that year's standings, reportedly because of tensions lingering over Perez's qualifying crash at Monaco earlier that season.

Norris did eventually comply with McLaren's ever more emotional requests – from race engineer Will Joseph – for him to pull over last weekend and the orange team went on to secure a first 1-2 since the 2021 Italian GP.

That event also featured a team order of sorts, with Norris told to hold station behind them team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, who was one of a handful of drivers asked to comment on the Budapest saga as F1 rocked up at the Belgian GP on the eve of the summer break.

"These things come around," now RB driver Ricciardo said in the pre-event press conference at Spa.

"I think the advice he was given also I think is good because in the heat of the moment you don't kind of see it all, so to speak.

"It's like, you see a win in front of you and that's it. But they were talking about a championship and 'we win as a team', 'you might need Oscar's help', and this and that.

"And I think that's kind of the perspective sometimes you need in the heat of the moment and that's a thing.

Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

"It's also a team game and you do need the team to help you and there will be times where, again, it comes around and it'll work in his favour.

"So, as much as you don't want to hear it of course at times, and yeah we'll all be here to win, I think long-term play it's definitely the smartest one."

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz replied "Not that sort of history!" when it was put to him that he had history with former team-mate Norris.

"We were not fighting for easy 1-2s at my time in McLaren," Sainz added. "[But] a team order is a team order, and I think the team always comes first.

"It's been the way I've approached my Formula 1 career over these last nine-10 years.

"And, yeah, a team order, as much as it hurts and it must've hurt to have let Oscar by, it's a team order.

"Analysing the situation, if they give you an undercut for free over your team-mate, most likely you need to let your team-mate by because you wouldn't be in front if it was not for the undercut."

Speaking alongside Sainz and Ricciardo was Sauber's Valtteri Bottas, who was repeatedly asked to help the Mercedes team he raced with between 2017-2021 during the squad's dominant run at the head of the F1 pack – including in giving up victory to team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the 2018 Russian GP.

"I've been there, mate!" was the Finn's initial quip on the matter.

"There was a few. [But] I agree, there's certain rules, it depends on the team, depends on the situation, but normally it comes back to you.

"Obviously, I would give the place back because I'm an amazing team player…"

When asked if he had any regrets over his team order actions, Bottas replied: "No. In my whole life, no regrets."

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

All three are currently engaged in delicate negotiation tasks to secure their respective F1 futures and were never likely to miss a chance to emphasise their 'team player' willingness.

Soon-to-be ex-Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, however, spoke with slightly more candour when he said: "It depends on the situation, but it would've been tempting to hold onto it.

"But it totally depends on where you are with the team," added the Dane, who is still representing himself in trying to remain in F1 beyond 2024.

"And what sort of history there is behind, as well I guess."