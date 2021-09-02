Tickets Subscribe
Rosberg: Mercedes could become "more heated" if Russell joins
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner

By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi

Dutch Grand Prix chiefs are still hoping the FIA will allow DRS to be used through the banked final corner once Formula 1 drivers have got a first taste of the track.

Zandvoort has revamped its circuit ahead of the return of F1 this weekend, and part of its efforts included creating a spectacular banked bend named the Arie Luyendyk corner.

But although the 18-degrees of banking was constructed after both FIA and F1 simulations showed it would allow cars to run through there with their rear wings open, ahead of the weekend it has emerged that DRS will not be allowed.

Instead, the first of two DRS zones will open just after the exit of the corner, delivering around 600 metres of slipstreaming potential before Tarzan.

But while the situation has caused some surprise to Dutch GP officials, who are well aware of how difficult overtaking is going to be, there remains some hope of a change of heart if F1 cars have no trouble navigating the banked bend on Friday.

Jan Lammers, who is sporting director of the Dutch Grand Prix, told Motorsport.com about the decision: “I was surprised, but not astonished.

"I think it's normal that they want to look at the data and hear the reactions of the drivers first. I think it's sensible that they made that call and that they want to analyse the facts first. But I think the FOM will be the first to adjust it when they see it is safe to do so. Then that will happen immediately."

Lammers reckons that a change could come as early as Friday night, once the FIA has seen how the real situation through the corner matches what was shown on simulations.

"I don't know how quickly they can change it, and now I'm just talking spontaneously, but it could well be that they have seen enough by Friday night so that the DRS can be opened earlier," he added.

"In the simulation it seems possible, but they want to see it in real life first. Then the downforce differences really become clear. In the simulations, those don’t come out that well.”

Two-times Indy 500 winner Luyendyk pointed out on social media on Thursday that the idea behind the banked bend was to allow DRS to be open through there.

 

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
1 h
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Prime

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
14 h
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Prime

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall.

Formula 1
20 h
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Prime

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021
The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap Prime

The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Prime

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Prime

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps Prime

How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. Damien Smith details every epic victory.

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021

