Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
251 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Dutch GP / Breaking news

Dutch GP boss Lammers “waiting for clarity” on race date

Tickets
shares
comments
Dutch GP boss Lammers “waiting for clarity” on race date
By:
Co-author: Ronald Vording
Mar 14, 2020, 10:15 PM

Dutch Grand Prix sporting director Jan Lammers expects the race is unlikely to keep its scheduled May 3rd date, but he’s still “waiting for clarity” from Formula 1 and the FIA over the situation.

In a statement on Friday, F1 made it clear that the 2020 season won’t start until the end of May at the earliest. The Dutch government has since put a ban on events with more than 100 people until March 31st, and an extension of a month would include the first two days of the Zandvoort race weekend.

Efforts are now being made to find a new slot for some of the postponed races, with August the obvious option for Zandvoort.

“We haven't received any official announcement yet,” Lammers told Motorsport.com. “So F1 and the FIA haven’t said, ‘The Dutch GP has been cancelled for the initial date of May 3rd.’ An official message is still pending.

“Of course, no one would be surprised if there will be more clarity soon, and if the Dutch GP will be rescheduled eventually. But there is no point in going through all kinds of scenarios yet. We are waiting for clarity from F1 and the FIA before communicating anything.”

Read Also:

Lammers, who started 23 grands prix as a driver and won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for Jaguar in 1988, stressed that the health issues are the priority worldwide at the moment.

“The coronavirus rules right now, it is just as simple as that,” he said. “With the reality we faced a few months ago we wanted to race in May, of course. But with today's reality you have to ask yourself if you want to put fans in such an uncertain situation? Public health is the most important thing to us.

“All beautiful things we have in mind for the Dutch GP in Zandvoort, I can still see them happening. But we shouldn’t forget, world health is under threat, so that is everyone's top priority at the moment.”

Zandvoort is widely acknowledged as being high on the list of the races that F1 wants to reschedule, along with Vietnam, the other new race introduced for this year.

“Personally, I think we are pretty high on F1’s priority list as well," said Lammers, "but again, formally we didn’t receive a clear message yet. So we want to understand everything ourselves before we can and will communicate anything. I hope fans will understand this and keep their enthusiasm for a couple of months. In any case ticket holders don't have to worry: all tickets remain valid in case the race will be rescheduled.”

Read Also:

Regarding Ross Brawn’s suggestion of a two-day weekend format to help ease congestion he said: “Apparently they are considering it, but I am happy to leave that statement to them. In Zandvoort that doesn't seem like the best option to me.

“If Zandvoort is characterised by anything, it is by our ‘Super Friday’ and by the fact we are sold out for every single day. You will hardly find anything like that at other Grands Prix. So if other races have almost no fans attending Friday practices, then it sounds like a decent plan. But for Zandvoort that wouldn't be the ideal scenario.”

Related video

Next article
Australian GP not giving up on rescheduling F1 race

Previous article

Australian GP not giving up on rescheduling F1 race

Next article

Ferrari suspends operations in response to pandemic

Ferrari suspends operations in response to pandemic
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Dutch GP Tickets
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan GP

4 Jun - 7 Jun
FP1 Starts in
76 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
05:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
09:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
06:00
14:00
QU
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
09:00
17:00
Race
Sun 7 Jun
Sun 7 Jun
08:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Super GT

Nissan GT-R has improved in "every area" - Mardenborough

2
NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

3
Formula 1

Latest tech updates from F1 test as new Ferrari wing appears

4
Formula 1

F1 launches Esports series featuring current drivers

5
Formula 1

Dutch GP might not run in 2020, admits race chief

Latest videos

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked 15:25
Formula 1
43m

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1 00:50
Formula 1

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up? 13:53
Formula 1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up?

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Latest news

Motorsport Games partners with Veloce Esports to deliver #NotTheGP
eSpt

Motorsport Games partners with Veloce Esports to deliver #NotTheGP

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs
F1

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

UK-based F1 teams helping address ventilator shortage
F1

UK-based F1 teams helping address ventilator shortage

The Monaco GPs missing from the history books
F1

The Monaco GPs missing from the history books

F1 launches Esports series featuring current drivers
F1

F1 launches Esports series featuring current drivers

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.