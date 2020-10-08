Formula 1
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Formula 1 / Eifel GP / Analysis

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield

Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments on display at the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Motorsport Images.

Click on the arrows on the images to scroll through them…

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing footplate detail

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing footplate detail
1/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A view here that we don’t get too often, the underside of the front wing and in this case the Red Bull RB16. What’s extremely interesting is the treatment of the floor of the footplate, which has been opened up to create a pocket of negative space. It’s interesting to imagine what kind of effect this might have on the pressure field in this region too.

Ferrari SF1000 bargeboard detail

Ferrari SF1000 bargeboard detail
2/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari arrived in Germany with parts that build upon the foundations that were laid by the updates introduced in Russia. This includes a new sidepod deflector array which has two distinct vertical elements that merge with the boomerang winglets, rather than a conjoined element (blue and green arrows), whilst the first of the L-shaped panels has also been modified, along with all the supports that bind these surfaces.

Ferrari SF1000 bargeboard detail

Ferrari SF1000 bargeboard detail
3/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another angle of the new sidepod deflectors on the SF1000 along with a good view of the ramp that’s created on the leading edge of the floor to enable more airflow to get to the underside of the floor.

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 front brakes detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 front brakes detail
4/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the Renault RS20’s front brake assembly, note how the team has added a bypass pipe that carries airflow captured by the inlet and emits it straight out of the wheel rim, altering the shape of the wake created by the entire assembly as a consequence. This development mirrors the solution that we’ve seen Mercedes use for some time now.

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 front brakes detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 front brakes detail
5/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A different angle of the bypass pipe installed as part of the RS20’s front brake assembly shows how the pipe must be contorted to provide sufficient airflow within the space that’s left over when everything else is installed.

McLaren front wing

McLaren front wing
6/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A selection of front wings and noses outside the McLaren garage, note the new nose design on the bottom of the rack at the back.

Ferrari SF1000 turning vanes detail

Ferrari SF1000 turning vanes detail
7/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Added as part of the update that Ferrari ran in Russia, this series of arched fins mounted on the turning vanes footplate provide directions for the airflow that might not otherwise find its intended destination.

Ferrari SF1000 rear wing detail

Ferrari SF1000 rear wing detail
8/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari also look to set to deploy the rear wing introduced in Russia which follows a similar development trajectory to Mercedes, incorporating the serrated upper corner cutout, more expansive upwash strikes and enclosed hanging strakes.

Renault mechanics with Daniel Ricciardo's Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Renault mechanics with Daniel Ricciardo's Renault F1 Team R.S.20
9/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Renault RS 20 of Daniel Ricciardo is prepared for action by his mechanics, exposing details such as the front brakes, suspension and the splitter stay.

Ferrari mechanics with Ferrari SF1000 nose cone

Ferrari mechanics with Ferrari SF1000 nose cone
10/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari mechanics hold aloft a front wing and nosecone from the Ferrari SF1000 both of which were modified at the last Grand Prix in Russia.

Ferrari mechanics with Ferrari SF1000

Ferrari mechanics with Ferrari SF1000
11/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A good overall shot of the SF1000 from the front and with the front wing and nose now installed.

A Renault mechanic with a front wing

A Renault mechanic with a front wing
12/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A Renault mechanic wheels a front wing and nose through the pitlane and gives a great view of the assembly from behind, also noting the design of the cape

AlphaTauri AT01 rear wing detail

AlphaTauri AT01 rear wing detail
13/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the AlphaTauri rear wing as the car is prepared for action but also note the use of a curved monkey seat winglet over the top of the exhaust, as it looks to add a little influence to the plume’s direction.

Ferrari SF1000 front brake detail

Ferrari SF1000 front brake detail
14/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari’s front brake duct assembly, note its use of the triangular guide vane in the middle of the trough.

McLaren MCL35 deflector detail

McLaren MCL35 deflector detail
15/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the new bargeboard arrangement introduced by McLaren a few races ago, which features the two dog-leg shaped wings that connect the main bargeboard to the underside of the boomerang. Meanwhile, the serrated footplate and fins mounted atop were also optimised to improve flow downstream.

Haas VF-20 in the garage

Haas VF-20 in the garage
16/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mechanics work on the Haas VF20 to prepare it for tomorrow's action but note the fins mounted on the turning vanes, a design used since last season but adopted by Ferrari at the last race.

Ferrari SF1000 rear diffuser detail

Ferrari SF1000 rear diffuser detail
17/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A rear end shot of the Ferrari SF1000, showing off the detail in the diffuser and the level of cooling that the team are expecting to run at the rear this weekend.

 

