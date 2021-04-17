Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Tsunoda got "too excited" before Imola qualifying crash Next / Perez: Last-corner mistake cost me Imola F1 pole
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP / Qualifying report

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton beats Perez, Verstappen to pole

By:

Lewis Hamilton claimed pole for Formula 1's 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, as he topped qualifying ahead of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen – the top three covered by just 0.087s.

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton beats Perez, Verstappen to pole

Hamilton held on to take his 99th career pole despite not improving on his final flying lap, with his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas qualifying down in eighth, on spot ahead of Lando Norris, who lost a time that would have put him third due to a track limits violation.

Both Mercedes cars and Verstappen will start the race on the advantageous medium tyres after successfully getting through on the yellow-walled rubber, which offers significantly better durability compared to the softs.

Hamilton led the way after the first runs in Q3 with a 1m14.411s, but could not recover time lost in the first sector on his second effort.

This meant he did not improve the pole benchmark, despite setting the fastest time in the final sector, but as his rivals did not improve by enough he held on to claim his first pole of the 2021 season.

Perez outqualified Verstappen in his second event for Red Bull, ending up just under 0.1s adrift of Hamilton's fastest time. But the Mexican driver had to use the softs to get through Q2 and faces a tougher opening stint if the race starts in dry conditions tomorrow.

Verstappen was arguably the favourite for pole after topping FP3 following his disrupted Friday running and although he set a personal best on his final Q3 lap – including the fastest time in the middle sector – he wound up 0.087s adrift.

Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari fourth ahead of Pierre Gasly and McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo, with that trio starting ahead of Norris who looked to have secured a shock top three result.

But Norris's 1m14.454s was deleted as he was judged to have gone too wide exiting the Piratella turn in the middle sector and so his final time ended up as his first Q3 run.

That was still enough to keep him ahead of Bottas, whose personal best final Q3 effort left him well adrift of the typical Mercedes' placings.

Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll rounded out the top 10.

In Q2, Carlos Sainz's first race in Italy as a Ferrari driver will start from outside the top 10 as he was eliminated at the very end of Q2, finishing in P11 despite setting a personal best on his final lap.

Sainz failing to find enough time meant Stroll squeaked into Q3 for Aston Martin, the green cars running ahead of the rest of the pack as the middle segment of the session drew to a close.

George Russell finished P12, which shuffled Sebastian Vettel back to P13 and ensured Russell maintained his perfect qualifying record against Williams teammates continued – as Nicholas Latifi qualified 14th after impressing in Q1.

Fernando Alonso was another driver to set a personal best time right at the end of Q2, but that was not enough to elevate him from 15th in the final standings.

In Q1, Russell's final lap improvement to ensure both Williams cars made it through the Q2 for this first time since last year's Hungarian GP knocked out Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen – who also set a personal best on his final effort, but could not find enough time to make it through to the second part of qualifying.

Behind Raikkonen came his teammate Antonio Giovinazzi, with the Haas duo saved from bringing up the rear of the field by Tsunoda's absence from proceedings by the end of the session.

Tsunoda's Q1 was over after just a few minutes when he crashed heavily at the Variante Alta on his first flying lap.

The Japanese driver lost the rear of his AlphaTauri between the two apexes of the chicane, with the car swinging around rapidly and going backwards into the barriers.

With the rear wing and both rear wheels smashed, and debris littering the run-off area, the session was quickly red flagged, followed by a near 10-minute delay as the incident was cleared up.

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'14.411
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'14.446 0.035
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'14.498 0.087
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'14.740 0.329
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'14.790 0.379
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'14.826 0.415
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'14.875 0.464
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'14.898 0.487
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'15.210 0.799
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'15.199 0.788
12 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'15.261 0.850
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'15.394 0.983
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'15.593 1.182
15 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'15.593 1.182
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'15.974 1.563
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'16.122 1.711
18 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'16.279 1.868
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'16.797 2.386
20 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri
View full results
Series Formula 1
Event Emilia Romagna GP
Sub-event QU
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton
Formula 1 / Practice report

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Norris, Hamilton

AlphaTauri built special pedal case for Tsunoda
Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri built special pedal case for Tsunoda

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
18h
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
The double whammy that is defining Vettel's F1 fate

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin's last F1 venture

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin's only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen's star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman's year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021

