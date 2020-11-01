Formula 1
Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

This weekend Formula 1 travels to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Find out how to watch it, what time it starts and more here.

Valtteri Bottas will start the race from pole position, with Lewis Hamilton starting alongside in second in another Mercedes front row lockout.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was again the German manufacturer's closest rival in qualifying in third, ahead of former teammate Pierre Gasly, who won on F1's last visit to Italy in September.

When is the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix? 

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be held on November 1 at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

  • Date: Sunday, November 1, 2020 
  • Start time: 1:10pm CET / 12:10pm GMT / 7:10am ET / 4:10am PT / 9:10pm JST / 10:10pm AEST / 5:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe: Sky TV has the exclusive rights for Formula 1 broadcast in the UK and Italy. Movistar F1 will broadcast the race in Spain. Viewers in France can tune into Canal+.

North America: The Emilia Romagna GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where the race will be broadcast on Star Sports 3. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from Imola to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Weather forecast for the Emilia Grand Prix

Current forecast suggests cloudy weather at Imola on Sunday, with the temperature expected to be 18C at the start of the race.

Starting grid for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'13.609
2 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'13.706 0.097
3 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'14.176 0.567
4 10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'14.502 0.893
5 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault 1'14.520 0.911
6 23 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 1'14.572 0.963
7 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'14.616 1.007
8 26 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri 1'14.696 1.087
9 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'14.814 1.205
10 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 1'14.911 1.302
11 11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point 1'15.061 1.452
12 31 France Esteban Ocon
Renault 1'15.201 1.592
13 63 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'15.323 1.714
14 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 1'15.385 1.776
15 18 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 1'15.494 1.885
16 8 France Romain Grosjean
Haas 1'15.918 2.309
17 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'15.939 2.330
18 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'15.953 2.344
19 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'15.987 2.378
20 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'16.208 2.599
