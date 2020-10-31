Formula 1
Formula 1 / Emilia-Romagna GP / Preview

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
By:

Imola will host its first Formula 1 race since 2006 this weekend. Here's how you can watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying in your country.

The Emilia Romagna GP sees F1 experimenting with a two-day format, with a single 90-minute practice scheduled on Saturday morning ahead of qualifying.

What time does qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix start?

The Emilia Romagna GP qualifying session will get underway at 2pm local time at Imola. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, October 31, 2020 
  • Start time: 2pm CET / 1pm GMT / 9am ET / 6am PT / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST / 6:30pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe: Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the Emilia Romagna GP qualifying in both the UK and Italy. RTL will show qualifying in Germany, Movistar will telecast it in Spain and Canal+ will carry the coverage in France.

North America: Qualifying will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where qualifying will be broadcast on sister channel Star Sports 3. Fuji TV Next will carry live qualifying coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage of qualifying to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show qualifying in New Zealand.

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Imola throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia-Romagna GP
Author Rachit Thukral

