Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
QU in
01 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Emilia-Romagna GP / Practice report

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in practice

shares
comments
Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in practice
By:

Lewis Hamilton set the pace for Mercedes in the sole Formula 1 practice session for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday, edging out Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

As part of the revised two-day race weekend format at Imola, drivers were handed a single 90-minute practice session on Saturday morning to dial their cars in ahead of qualifying later today.

In the first official on-track running for F1 at Imola since 2006, Hamilton was able to take top spot ahead of Verstappen and Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Verstappen set the initial pace in practice on the hard compound tyre before Bottas was able to jump ahead on the timesheets on mediums as Red Bull and Mercedes opted for different run plans.

Verstappen and Bottas traded fastest times after making the switch to soft tyres and completing their qualifying simulations, with the Red Bull driver setting the faster time.

Hamilton initially split his rivals on the timesheets, lapping close to two-tenths of a second slower than Verstappen, only to go faster on his second push lap on softs with a time of 1m14.726s.

It was enough to give Hamilton P1 by 0.297 seconds from Verstappen, while Bottas was almost half a second down on his teammate’s fastest time.

All three set their best lap times with around 30 minutes remaining in the session before shifting focus to race simulations, similar to a traditional FP2.

A flurry of laps on the soft compound tyre saw AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly rise up to fourth place in the final few minutes of the session, leading the midfield cars and finishing just nine-tenths of a second off Hamilton at the top.

Charles Leclerc made a late improvement to finish fifth for Ferrari despite reporting throughout the session that his car was “difficult to drive” as he struggled with understeer.

Renault got both of its cars into the top 10 as Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon finished sixth and seventh, followed by Daniil Kvyat in the second AlphaTauri in eighth place.

Alexander Albon took ninth for Red Bull, lapping over a second slower than Verstappen in the sister RB16 car after having a number of laps deleted in the early part of the session.

Albon was caught out for exceeding track limits at Piratella and at the exit of Variante Alta, prompting the Anglo-Thai driver to vent his frustration about the stewards’ clampdown.

Albon was far from the only driver to struggle with track limits as more than 40 lap times were deleted by race control through the session.

Racing Point pair Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez took 10th and 11th place ahead of Sebastian Vettel in the second Ferrari. Vettel focused on hard-tyre running for much of the session, but made a late improvement on softs to finish 12th overall ahead of Haas’s Romain Grosjean.

Carlos Sainz survived a wide moment at Rivazza early in the session that sent him through the gravel to finish 14th overall for McLaren. Teammate Lando Norris finished two places behind in 16th as the duo were split by Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi.

Kimi Raikkonen finished 17th for Alfa Romeo ahead of Williams’ George Russell, who struggled with some set-up changes made on his car through the session.

Kevin Magnussen took 19th for Haas ahead of Nicholas Latifi, who propped up the timesheets for Williams in 20th and completed the fewest laps after an early brake issue. 

Emilia Romagna GP - Practice results:

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 46 1'14.726
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 39 1'15.023 0.297
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 47 1'15.218 0.492
4 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 46 1'15.633 0.907
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 41 1'15.688 0.962
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault 32 1'15.839 1.113
7 France Esteban Ocon
Renault 44 1'15.945 1.219
8 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri 47 1'15.966 1.240
9 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 41 1'16.061 1.335
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 42 1'16.082 1.356
11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point 42 1'16.109 1.383
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 40 1'16.167 1.441
13 France Romain Grosjean
Haas 42 1'16.550 1.824
14 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 42 1'16.560 1.834
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 33 1'16.564 1.838
16 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 45 1'16.671 1.945
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 43 1'16.684 1.958
18 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 43 1'16.780 2.054
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 45 1'17.060 2.334
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 29 1'17.779 3.053
View full results

Related video

Renault frustrated with F1 rivals blocking Alonso test

Previous article

Renault frustrated with F1 rivals blocking Alonso test
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia-Romagna GP
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Ferrari: No big differences in data between Vettel and Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: No big differences in data between Vettel and Leclerc

2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule released
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule released

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

How much does it cost to race in F1? Entry costs revealed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

How much does it cost to race in F1? Entry costs revealed

Renault frustrated with F1 rivals blocking Alonso test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault frustrated with F1 rivals blocking Alonso test

The first appearance of wings on Formula 1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

The first appearance of wings on Formula 1 cars

Latest news

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in practice

Renault frustrated with F1 rivals blocking Alonso test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault frustrated with F1 rivals blocking Alonso test

Horner: Reasons for AlphaTauri stay “made clear” to Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Reasons for AlphaTauri stay “made clear” to Gasly

Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happened

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: No big differences in data between Vettel and Leclerc

3h
2
NASCAR XFINITY

2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule released

3
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

4
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

5
Formula 1

How much does it cost to race in F1? Entry costs revealed

Latest news

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in practice
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in practice

Renault frustrated with F1 rivals blocking Alonso test
Formula 1

Renault frustrated with F1 rivals blocking Alonso test

Horner: Reasons for AlphaTauri stay “made clear” to Gasly
Formula 1

Horner: Reasons for AlphaTauri stay “made clear” to Gasly

Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happened
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happened

Renault joins Ferrari in opposing F1 engine freeze for 2022
Formula 1

Renault joins Ferrari in opposing F1 engine freeze for 2022

Latest videos

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday 03:21
Formula 1

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit 06:56
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 05:33
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

How F1 Teams Are Preparing For 2021 07:22
Formula 1

How F1 Teams Are Preparing For 2021

Tricky Starts, Tyre Choices & More | 2020 Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief 19:08
Formula 1

Tricky Starts, Tyre Choices & More | 2020 Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.