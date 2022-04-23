Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Emilia Romagna GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Imola plays host to the first F1 Sprint race of the 2022 season. Here's how you can watch the session that decides the starting grid for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Emilia Romagna GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Listen to this article

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will start the Sprint from the front of the grid after topping a stop/go qualifying session on Friday, with championship leader and Charles Leclerc starting alongside him on the front row.

Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz crashed in qualifying and will start down in 10th, while the Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will have even more ground to make from 11th and 13th on the grid.

What time does the Sprint race for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix start?

The Sprint for the Emilia Romagna will begin at 16:30 local time (+2 GMT) at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari. The race will run to a distance of 21 laps or roughly 100km.

  • Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022 
  • Start time: 14:30 GMT / 15:30 BST / 16:30 CEST / 16:30 SAST / 17:30 EAT / 10:30 ET / 07:30 PT / 00:30 AEST (Sunday) / 23:30 JST / 20:00 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

Qualifying

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP2

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Imola Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the Imola Sprint race on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Imola throughout the weekend, including live commentary during the Sprint race on Saturday.

Emilia Romagna GP Sprint - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'27.999
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'28.778 0.779
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'29.131 1.132
4 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'29.164 1.165
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'29.202 1.203
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'29.742 1.743
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'29.808 1.809
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'30.439 2.440
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'31.062 3.063
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari
11 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'20.757
12 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'20.916
13 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'21.138
14 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'21.434
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'28.119 0.120
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'20.474
17 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'20.732
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'21.971
19 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'22.338
20 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams
View full results
