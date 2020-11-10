Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Everything has been done to stop Mercedes - Wolff

shares
comments
Everything has been done to stop Mercedes - Wolff
By:

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says his Formula 1 team is fired up to ensure its dominance does not end in 2022, because "everything has been done to stop us".

The German car manufacturer has secured its seventh successive F1 world championship double this season.

It wrapped up the constructors' championship at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and its drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are the only remaining contenders for the drivers' crown.

With F1's rules remaining stable heading in to next year, Mercedes is already favourite to extend its title success, but things are more open for the following season.

Wolff accepts that the raft of changes coming for 2022, which include all-new car regulations, a budget cap and a new prize money structure, will be especially challenging for his outfit.

And he suggests that the main ambition behind the changes has been to close up the field and wipe away any advantage that Mercedes has had.

"Next year will be a transitional year with the same machines," he said. "As I've said before, I expect Honda to give it a big push.

"And then obviously this big challenge of 2022 is on the doorstep. That will motivate us.

"Everything has been done to stop us. We will all fight on a level playing field financially and everything is pretty much capped.

"I'd like to see us continue to perform well, even through this most dramatic regulatory change that has ever happened in F1."

While Wolff has one eye on ensuring Mercedes can retain its place at the front of F1, he has yet to finalise his own F1 future.

Read Also:

He is currently in negotiations with Mercedes' parent company Daimler about implementing a succession plan, as he begins looking for a long-term replacement.

Wolff will stay on at Mercedes next year, but would like to transition into a new role that does not require him to attend every race.

"My situation is a little bit different, because I'm a co-owner with Mercedes of the team, so I'm never going to abandon it, because it's just what I love to do," Wolff told Sky F1 after the last race at Imola.

"What's better than to be part of a sports team, to be part of such a fantastic gang of people?

"What I said is that I believe everybody has a shelf life in a role. I haven't come to the end of mine, I think I can still contribute.

"But I need to think about the future also going forward. Bringing somebody up, developing him doing this role, is something that is a fantastic challenge for me that will be one of the next chapters. But you will see me around for a while."

Related video

Vietnam Grand Prix scrapped for F1 2021 season

Previous article

Vietnam Grand Prix scrapped for F1 2021 season
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Percat buys history-making car
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Percat buys history-making car

Vietnam Grand Prix scrapped for F1 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vietnam Grand Prix scrapped for F1 2021 season

F1 could move to carbon-ceramic brakes in future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 could move to carbon-ceramic brakes in future

Latest news

Everything has been done to stop Mercedes - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Everything has been done to stop Mercedes - Wolff

Vietnam Grand Prix scrapped for F1 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vietnam Grand Prix scrapped for F1 2021 season

Why Ferrari has gone back to old ideas to move forward
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Ferrari has gone back to old ideas to move forward

How Russell found himself at the centre of F1's silly season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Russell found himself at the centre of F1's silly season

Trending

1
Supercars

Percat buys history-making car

2
IMSA

Hendrick lets slip plan for Elliott, Johnson to race the Rolex 24

3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

4
Formula 1

F1 could move to carbon-ceramic brakes in future

Latest news

Everything has been done to stop Mercedes - Wolff
Formula 1

Everything has been done to stop Mercedes - Wolff

Vietnam Grand Prix scrapped for F1 2021 season
Formula 1

Vietnam Grand Prix scrapped for F1 2021 season

Why Ferrari has gone back to old ideas to move forward
Formula 1

Why Ferrari has gone back to old ideas to move forward

How Russell found himself at the centre of F1's silly season
Formula 1

How Russell found himself at the centre of F1's silly season

Kvyat: Changes to improve steering feel have boosted form
Formula 1

Kvyat: Changes to improve steering feel have boosted form

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP greatest moments 03:09
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP greatest moments

My Job in 60 Seconds | Ryan – Composite Paint Technician 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | Ryan – Composite Paint Technician

Can Lance Stroll Turn His Season Around? 05:40
Formula 1

Can Lance Stroll Turn His Season Around?

Undercuts, Overcuts & Debris | 2020 Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief 08:33
Formula 1

Undercuts, Overcuts & Debris | 2020 Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief

Did Dropping Friday Practise Make Imola's F1 Race Better? 06:26
Formula 1

Did Dropping Friday Practise Make Imola's F1 Race Better?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.