Formula 1 News

Ex-Ferrari F1 boss Mattiacci joins Aston Martin as CCO

Ex-Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Marco Mattiacci has joined Aston Martin as its new global chief brand and commercial officer.

Ex-Ferrari F1 boss Mattiacci joins Aston Martin as CCO
Luke Smith
By:
Listen to this article

Mattiacci served as the president and CEO of Ferrari North America before becoming team principal of its F1 team early in the 2014 season, only to be replaced at the end of the year after just eight months in the role.

He has since worked in the electric mobility sector with Faraday Future and Envision, but will now work with the Aston Martin Lagonda company as its global chief brand and commercial officer.

"The new chapter for Aston Martin is the most exciting project in the automotive industry right now, and I am thrilled to join the incredible leadership team assembled by Lawrence Stroll and Tobias Moers in this role of Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer," said Mattiacci.

"Having enjoyed global affection, passion and loyalty for 109 years, Aston Martin is now igniting a new breed of customers with its next generation of product, ultra-luxury customer experience and return to grand prix racing.

"Working as part of a skilled and passionate team, I look forward to being the custodian of this iconic brand, which sits uniquely in the crosshairs of ultra-luxury and high performance."

According to the announcement from Aston Martin, Mattiacci will "also oversee Aston's Martin's industry-leading luxury customer experience and the brand and product integration with Formula 1 as a key global marketing platform".

Read Also:

The Aston Martin brand returned to F1 in a works capacity last year following Lawrence Stroll's investment in the manufacturer, having acquired the Racing Point F1 team in 2018.

Tobias Moers, CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda, said: "As we continue this new era for Aston Martin, a key pillar is unleashing the potential of our brand, given its customer loyalty and huge global appeal.

"I'm delighted to welcome Marco to Aston Martin and look forward to working with him and our world-class leadership team to accelerate our breath-taking new product roadmap and unrivalled luxury customer experience."

Aston Martin is set to launch its new F1 car, the AMR22, on Thursday with drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll ahead of the new season.

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Prime

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Can’t pay or won’t pay? STUART CODLING digs into how Williams’ new owners got their teeth into the sponsor which caused the team to go up for sale in the first place…

Formula 1
Feb 7, 2022
How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title Prime

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title

Jacques Villeneuve was an unconventional and mercurial F1 talent who this year celebrates 25 years since becoming world champion. In this candid interview, he explains to Mark Gallagher that skiing taught him everything he knows, how his father’s sudden death was the making of him, and why he doesn’t like pushy racing dads…

Formula 1
Feb 6, 2022
Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come Prime

Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come

Following the Haas Formula 1 team's revealing of its 2022 car renders this week, the grand prix launch season is well and truly underway. But with so much to hide from rivals and to seek in performance, teams are set for a phoney war to find any advantage ahead of the real fight.

Formula 1
Feb 5, 2022
The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title Prime

The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title

It's Formula 1 drivers' world championship drought now stands at 14 years, dating back to Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. But if Ferrari makes the most of the rules reset to design a front-running car in 2021, racing director Laurent Mekies explains, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz can bring the good times back to Maranello

Formula 1
Feb 3, 2022
Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team Prime

Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team

OPINION: Every Formula 1 team that isn’t Red Bull or Mercedes is hoping the new cars will catapult it to the front of the grid, while those two want to re-establish their front-running position. But with only one constructors’ winner come 2022’s end, the pressure of such expectations is high. And at one squad, even more so...

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner Prime

The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner

After a shaky start, the W12 delivered Mercedes an eighth consecutive constructors’ championship in 2021. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing’s Stuart Codling, tech bosses Mike Elliott and Hywel Thomas explain the reasons for the team’s toughest-ever title defence…

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Prime

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Major changes have been underway at the Alpine Formula 1 team, led by new boss Laurent Rossi, including the departure of key leadership figures. But who is the Frenchman spearheading the veteran team's ambitions to return to the top?

Formula 1
Feb 1, 2022
The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Prime

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

McLaren's improvement over the past three Formula 1 seasons is clear for all to see, despite a drop to fourth behind Ferrari in last year’s constructors’ standings. But the crew at Woking know a true step to the top is still a work in progress, and the team is putting the infrastructure in place to get there

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2022
