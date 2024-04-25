F1 defers decision over points system tweaks
Formula 1 teams have deferred a decision on a change to the points structure until later this year, Motorsport.com has learned.
UPDATE: FIA confirms delay on points system call
In a statement, the FIA has since confirmed that the points tweak would be revisited again at the next meeting.
"Commission members discussed a proposal for changes to the distribution of championship points, as described in Articles 6.4 and 6.5 of the sporting regulations," the FIA communicated.
"It was agreed that further analysis of proposed changes was required with a view to a proposal to be presented to the F1 Commission meeting in July."
It also said the commission agreed to introduce rear-facing cameras from June's Spanish Grand Prix, and that F1 was currently working on a venue and date for 2025's pre-season testing to be presented at the next meeting.
