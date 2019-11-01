Formula 1
Formula 1 / Special feature

Explained: F1's 2021 rules shake-up

shares
comments
Nov 1, 2019, 12:31 PM

Formula 1 finally revealed the rules that will shape the cars from the 2021 season after much debate over their nature among the championship’s stakeholders.

The rules are intended to improve racing between the cars and are set to make the cars appear visually very different to the current generation of machines.

In this video, Jake Boxall-Legge explains all the new changes to the technical regulations, as well as tweaks on the sporting side and F1’s first official cost cap.

