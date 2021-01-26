Formula 1
Formula 1 / Commentary

Podcast: What 2021 tech rules mean for F1

shares
comments
Podcast: What 2021 tech rules mean for F1

Formula 1's 2021 technical regulations have largely mandated the carryover of last year's cars, but with a few key changes to address the rising speeds.

The FIA and F1 have aimed to cut downforce by 10% by bringing in a collection of changes to the floor and diffuser, and have limited structural changes with a token system.

Read Also:

On this latest edition of the Autosport Podcast, grand prix editor Alex Kalinauckas is joined by F1 reporter Luke Smith and technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge to explain and cast their verdict over the technical changes to the 2021 formula.

There are also a number of sporting changes to F1 too, including the long-awaited cost cap and aerodynamic testing regulations, and we work out whether this raft of tweaks to the rules will help bring the smaller teams into play for future seasons.

Click on the PLAY icon below...

 

Red Bull now "much stronger opponent" with Perez - Wolff

