Subscribe
Previous / Why Aston Martin Red Bull F1 copy claims are so wrong Next / The F1 rule details that will define new sprint format plans
Formula 1 News

F1 abandons LED wheel cover light system plan for 2024

Formula 1 has formally abandoned plans to introduce LED wheel covers for 2024 following the latest meeting between series chiefs and teams.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 abandons LED wheel cover light system plan for 2024

The idea of cars running LED wheel covers to display extra information to fans has been considered for several years, and the option was even there in the rules for them to be introduced for racing if the technology was ready.

As long ago as the 2021 post-season test in Abu Dhabi, McLaren trialled the LED light system on its cars, amid hopes that they could be used to help fans better understand what was going on during sessions or the race.

Pirelli’s head of car racing and F1 Mario Isola said the options for the information that could be displayed through the LEDs was limitless.

Speaking at the time, he said: “When you fit this [LED light] device and the device is working, you can do whatever you want.

“You can display the position, you can display logos, you can display the lap time in qualifying or something like that. There are many possibilities.

“You have the technology, so it’s easy to programme what you want to display.”

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

But the idea to introduce the LEDs has now taken a step back following the latest meeting of the F1 Commission.

In revised technical regulations for 2024, the rule detailing the potential introduction of the LED systems has been removed – which officially rules out any possibility of them coming in to play.

The original Article 8.18 has stated: “Depending on the availability of the necessary technology, and in order to provide visual information to the spectators, the FIA may request each of the four wheel covers described in Article 3.13.7 to be fitted with a rotating LED display panel.”

While the technology may have been progressing, one of the biggest concerns about the LED systems was a potential weight increase in a sensitive area of the car.

F1’s switch from 13-inch to 18-inch wheels had already triggered a notable increase in mass, with the fronts being 2.5kg heavier and the rears 3kg up.

And, at a time when many teams have struggled to get their cars below the minimum weight limit, adding extra weight due to the LED systems was clearly not something teams were willingly going to embrace.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Why Aston Martin Red Bull F1 copy claims are so wrong

The F1 rule details that will define new sprint format plans
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1's new sprint format will rob teams of key long-run data

F1's new sprint format will rob teams of key long-run data

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

F1's new sprint format will rob teams of key long-run data F1's new sprint format will rob teams of key long-run data

Why AlphaTauri F1 shake-up has added to Vasseur’s headaches

Why AlphaTauri F1 shake-up has added to Vasseur’s headaches

Formula 1

Why AlphaTauri F1 shake-up has added to Vasseur’s headaches Why AlphaTauri F1 shake-up has added to Vasseur’s headaches

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Latest news

Supercars adopts rooftop podium for Perth

Supercars adopts rooftop podium for Perth

SUPC Supercars
Wanneroo

Supercars adopts rooftop podium for Perth Supercars adopts rooftop podium for Perth

F1's new sprint format will rob teams of key long-run data

F1's new sprint format will rob teams of key long-run data

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

F1's new sprint format will rob teams of key long-run data F1's new sprint format will rob teams of key long-run data

Croatia set for 2024 WRC return as it eyes new multi-year deal

Croatia set for 2024 WRC return as it eyes new multi-year deal

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia

Croatia set for 2024 WRC return as it eyes new multi-year deal Croatia set for 2024 WRC return as it eyes new multi-year deal

Mapping change for Ford Supercars engine

Mapping change for Ford Supercars engine

SUPC Supercars
Wanneroo

Mapping change for Ford Supercars engine Mapping change for Ford Supercars engine

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe