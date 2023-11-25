F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen grabs pole as Hamilton, Sainz miss Q3
Max Verstappen took pole position for Red Bull at Formula 1's 2023 season finale in Abu Dhabi, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.
In a final qualifying session where the soft tyres were good for just a single flying lap – unlike the multiple fliers seen last week in Las Vegas – Lewis Hamilton was also knocked out in Q2 for Mercedes and Sergio Perez rued a track limits mistake in the other RB19.
In Q3, Verstappen put in a 1m23.445s on his first of two runs, with the world champion well clear of the rest at this stage as he was the only one to use new tyres.
On the second runs, Verstappen ran at the rear of the group of leaders to this point, but was unable to improve his time.
The rest did, but not by enough, with Leclerc going from just over a second off after the first Q3 runs to shoot up to second on his final attempt – ending up 0.139s to Verstappen.
Piastri took third ahead of George Russell, who climbed the order with Q3's quickest time in the final sector to rise to fourth.
Lando Norris had looked like Verstappen's biggest threat but he blew his shot with the new tyres right at the end due to a massive sideways moment at Turn 13 which cost the Briton 0.4s in the lap's final third alone.
Then came Yuki Tsunoda, Fernando Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg, while Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10.
Perez's final lap was good enough for sixth but he lost it for running too wide out of Turn 1, where he had had a wild sideways moment on the first Q3 attempts.
Verstappen traversed Q2 with just a single run on new softs, while the rest took a sighter on used softs at the start of the middle segment.
Come the end with everybody bar Verstappen out on new softs, Russell's improvement eliminated his Mercedes team-mate Hamilton, who complained on his way back to the pits, "There's something wrong with this car".
Then came Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and Daniel Ricciardo, with Albon having run off-set for his second run and completed his final flier well ahead of the rest – just as Williams had done at the end of the opening segment.
In Q1, where the entire field was covered by one-second, Perez's last-gasp improvement moved him through in second behind Verstappen, knocking out Carlos Sainz along with Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu and Logan Sargeant.
The first four completed personal best efforts on their second and final fliers, with Sainz complaining about traffic impacting his last run, but Sargeant lost both his Q1 times for running beyond track limits at Turn 1.
His best of those two laps was his first, but that still would not have been fast enough to progress.
Gasly and Piastri faced a post-qualifying stewards' investigation for a possible impeding incident late in Q3.
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'23.445
|227.833
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.139
1'23.584
|227.455
|3
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.337
1'23.782
|226.917
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.343
1'23.788
|226.901
|5
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.371
1'23.816
|226.825
|6
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|
+0.523
1'23.968
|226.414
|7
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.639
1'24.084
|226.102
|8
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+0.663
1'24.108
|226.037
|9
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.726
1'24.171
|225.868
|10
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.103
1'24.548
|224.861
|11
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.914
1'24.359
|225.365
|12
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+0.946
1'24.391
|225.279
|13
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.977
1'24.422
|225.197
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+0.994
1'24.439
|225.151
|15
|D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|
+0.997
1'24.442
|225.143
|16
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+1.293
1'24.738
|224.357
|17
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.319
1'24.764
|224.288
|18
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|
+1.343
1'24.788
|224.225
|19
|G. Zhou Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|
+1.714
1'25.159
|223.248
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
|View full results
Latest news
Marquez approached Honda MotoGP farewell like 'fighting for title'
Marquez approached Honda MotoGP farewell like 'fighting for title' Marquez approached Honda MotoGP farewell like 'fighting for title'
Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title
Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title
Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will
Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will
The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up
The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up
How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble
How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1
How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1 How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.