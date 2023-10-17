Subscribe
Previous / Why AlphaTauri's new F1 driver stance is pure "gold" for its engineers Next / Premier League footballers and champion boxer among Alpine F1 investors
Formula 1 News

F1 Academy to support seven F1 grands prix in 2024

The all-female F1 Academy championship will support seven Formula 1 rounds in 2024.

Matt Kew
By:
Marta Garcia, Prema Racing

F1 Academy commenced this season but drew criticism for its lack of exposure, with the races being condensed into highlight clips rather than gaining live broadcasts.

While the series did visit topflight venues such as the Red Bull Ring in Austria, Barcelona, Zandvoort and Monza, it has not supported an F1 round. That is until this weekend, however, when F1 Academy will feature at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas.

But for next season, all rounds will run at F1 events. The series, headed up by former Williams test driver Susie Wolff, has issued its 2024 calendar.

The campaign will open in Saudi Arabia across the 7-9 March weekend before moving to Miami, Barcelona, Zandvoort, Marina Bay in Singapore and then Qatar.

F1 Academy will share its season finale with F1, with both championships coming to an end in Abu Dhabi (the site of F1 Academy’s worldwide announcement via a press conference) across 6-8 December.

Managing director Wolff said: “I am delighted to announce our seven-round season for 2024.

“This calendar cements our ambition to become a truly global series, expanding our reach and improving visibility for our mission.

Susie Wolff

Susie Wolff

Photo by: Erik Junius

“We want to inspire young girls and women across the globe and show them that there’s a place for them in our sport, and racing alongside F1 will help us achieve this.

“I want to thank all seven promotors for supporting us in our mission and embarking on this journey with us in 2024.”

For 2024, all 10 F1 teams must provide one driver to the series and feature their livery on a car.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added: “It is fantastic to welcome F1 Academy onto seven rounds of the F1 calendar next year.

“This global platform, combined with the support of all 10 F1 teams, will take the series to the next level, providing not only the opportunity for the drivers to develop their skills on F1 tracks, but to inspire young girls around the world to pursue a future in motorsport.

Read Also:

“I want to thank our promoters, our F1 teams, and the wider motorsport community for their support of F1 Academy as we move towards our exciting second season.”

Prema Racing driver Marta Garcia leads the standings with a 48-point lead over ART Grand Prix racer Lena Buhler ahead of the Austin finale.

2024 F1 Academy calendar

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: 7-9 March
Miami, United States: 3-5 May
Barcelona, Spain: 21-23 June
Zandvoort, Netherlands: 23-25 August
Marina Bay, Singapore: 20-22 September
Losail, Qatar: 29 November-1 December
Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi: 6-8 December

shares
comments

Why AlphaTauri's new F1 driver stance is pure "gold" for its engineers

Premier League footballers and champion boxer among Alpine F1 investors

Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Graham Hill's F1 trophy collection up for auction

Graham Hill's F1 trophy collection up for auction

Formula 1

Graham Hill's F1 trophy collection up for auction Graham Hill's F1 trophy collection up for auction

Premier League footballers and champion boxer among Alpine F1 investors

Premier League footballers and champion boxer among Alpine F1 investors

Formula 1
United States GP

Premier League footballers and champion boxer among Alpine F1 investors Premier League footballers and champion boxer among Alpine F1 investors

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Latest news

Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24

Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24

MotoAmerica

Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24 Graham Rahal forms Rahal Ducati Moto with father for MotoAmerica entry for’24

NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel

NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel NASCAR suspends two crew members after Gibbs' loose wheel

Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead

Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Homestead

Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead

Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now

Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now

Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over

Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over

The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point

The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Jonathan Noble

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities

How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid

How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid

How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023

How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023 How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe