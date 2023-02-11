AlphaTauri goes for ‘strong evolution’ with AT04 F1 car as first images released
AlphaTauri says the new AT04 Formula 1 car is a ‘strong evolution’ of last year’s car as it needed to address the shortcomings it faced in 2022.
The Italian squad held a livery launch in New York on Saturday night and also took the opportunity to release some basic renders of its 2023 challenger.
The actual AT04 will have a shakedown at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on Tuesday, ahead of the start of pre-season testing at Bahrain on February 23.
While the renders issued on Saturday do not show much detail on the car, they do point to it having different sidepod inlets.
The downwash area also has a ramp that the AT03 did not, while the nose and front wing are similar to the concept used at the end of last season.
AlphaTauri 04
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Technical director Jody Egginton explained that the squad had tried to be aggressive with the packaging and aero improvements in a bid to lift downforce levels, with this having been a key weakness last year.
Reflecting on what the team took on board from its tricky 2022 campaign, Egginton said: “We learned a lot from the AT03 during its development, and a lot of that information went into the overall layout of the AT04 in order to address some of the shortcomings identified on last year's car.
“Simply put, we lacked some downforce compared to our main competitors and identified opportunities to reduce mass."
AlphaTauri 04
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
He added: “Almost all areas of the car represent a strong evolution from the AT03, and great attention was paid to packaging so that we would have the best basis for aerodynamic development.”
Although sister team Red Bull produced the best car last year, as Max Verstappen secured his second world title, AlphaTauri has steered clear of ramping up the number of parts it purchases from Milton Keynes.
"The synergy program continues with a similar basis as in previous years,” added Egginton. “It is extremely beneficial for us, so we will continue on this path.
“We keep some components with the same specifications as last year, while others have been modified, but the total range of components purchased from Red Bull remains virtually the same.
“This is a strategic choice we make from time to time, but overall it represents continuity with what we did last year."
AlphaTauri 04
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Related video
The detail changes that stand out on the new Haas F1 2023 car
AlphaTauri reveals tweaked F1 2023 livery
Latest news
Castrol Mustang Supercar breaks cover
Castrol Mustang Supercar breaks cover Castrol Mustang Supercar breaks cover
The mutual benefits of Hamilton's NFL ownership foray
The mutual benefits of Hamilton's NFL ownership foray The mutual benefits of Hamilton's NFL ownership foray
Marquez ends Sepang MotoGP test 'without the bike I need to win the title'
Marquez ends Sepang MotoGP test 'without the bike I need to win the title' Marquez ends Sepang MotoGP test 'without the bike I need to win the title'
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023
What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023 What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023
The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore
The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge
The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline
Throwback: The 1987 Lotus 99T The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline
How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1
The story of Ken Tyrrell's team How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1
Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Assessing Hamilton's Mercedes stint Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
Why new-look Haas is a litmus test Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff
Assessing Wolff's Mercedes influence The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.