Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

F1 and Sky to create bespoke Hungarian GP coverage for children

Sky's Hungarian Grand Prix coverage will feature a dedicated broadcast for children with bespoke graphics in a bid to attract a younger audience to Formula 1.

By:
George Russell, Mercedes W13, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, the rest of the field at the start

F1 is continuing its mission to broaden its audience with bespoke coverage from the Hungaroring designed to capture the imagination of children.

The UK broadcast will feature presenters of the Sky Kids show FYI, Braydon and Scarlett, and go-karter Zac, who will join 2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg and Danica Patrick to create F1 Juniors.

The series will create a dedicated International Feed featuring bespoke graphics and sound effects for the broadcast.

An additional quirk is the placing of 3D augmented graphics, which are planned to feature on specific camera angles in much the same way that some advertisements are positioned trackside through the use of CGI.

“We want to ensure that our fans of all ages can enjoy and fall in love with Formula 1, so working with our long-standing partners at Sky on this project to target younger audiences is really exciting," said Ian Holmes, F1 director of media rights and content creation.

"This is a first of its kind in motorsport and I am excited to see the broadcast come to life and to watch the next generation of presenting talent.”

 

The broadcast will be initially available in Germany and the United Kingdom with the pair packaging the product differently.

The trio of young talent will sample a variety of aspects of working as part of the broadcast team - interviewing drivers, co-hosting and commentating live during the race.

2009 F1 champion Jenson Button said: "We are really excited about giving the next generation of F1 fans a platform to show their passion and excitement for the sport as F1 continues to grow in popularity amongst younger audiences. We may just find our next Crofty or Naomi Schiff."

Sky Deutschland is holding an open casting call for talented young people between the ages of 10-14 to host its show, who will also be invited to join the Sky Next Generation programme.

“With Sky Next Generation, we have done real pioneering work in our football broadcasts and shown that we at Sky are courageous and are also prepared to rethink our broadcasts and go in other directions," added executive vice president Sport Sky Deutschland, Charly Classen.

"The response to the first Sky Next Generation productions from our viewers was overwhelming and so now we're taking the next step with the first broadcast in Formula 1. I'm sure young motorsport fans will be excited too."

